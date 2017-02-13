Obituaries – 02-15-2017

Elizabeth Christie-Cline

Elizabeth Christie-Cline died Feb. 4.

She is remembered by her family as an amazing woman with a heart of gold.

Born Feb. 26, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, she grew as a young farm girl until she left the Midwest for the Florida west coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

She rooted her life on Anna Maria Island, where she found her heart and gave of it as an educator for 35 years at Manatee High School. She held a doctorate degree in eduction and students knew her as “Dr. Cline.”

She was the senior class sponsor for many years, chair of the business education department and an avid philanthropist. She was responsible for placing and overseeing many students into employment, as well.

She also dedicated time to the Anna Maria Island Privateers, going by the pirate nickname “Doc.” She served as treasurer for many years and participated in many events with a “hearty laugh” and a smile on her face. She initiated a Privateers teen club at MHS.

Privateer President John Swager said he has “lots of great memories of Doc. Working on the scholarship committee with Liz was a lot of fun, watching her run her kiss-a-pig campaign is a great memory and, in the last couple years, she would show up to chat while we got ready feed everyone after the Christmas Parade. She never wanted recognition and lead by example. She was a wonderful person that became a part of our family and Privateer lore.”

She was present with the Privateers many years for The Islander holiday open house, where she helped kids onto the sleigh for visits with Santa Claus. In the summer, she was on deck, helping kids at Snooks Adams Kids Day.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dick Cline. He also was a dedicated Privateer and they shared a passion for service to the community.

She was known for her great laugh, a love for animals and admiration of Jimmy Buffett’s music.

She loved sailing cruises, rock ’n’ roll, reading and having a good time with people.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to a local animal rescue or to a Privateer college scholarship. Services were private. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Memorial donations dedicated to a Manatee High college-bound student may be made to the Privateers for the Liz “Doc” Christie Cline Memorial Scholarship, P.O. 1238, Holmes Beach FL 34218.

She is survived by sons Steven and Jimmy Engleson and her grandchildren, as well as many friends.

Merritt W. Fineout

Merritt W. Fineout died Feb. 6 in Bradenton.

He was born Sept. 15, 1941, in White Plains, New York, and grew up in Darien, Connecticut.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Babson College and then moved to Missouri, where he raised a family and founded a successful import business, MeraVic Inc.

After retirement in 1994, he and wife Karen Day moved to Anna Maria Island.

His kindness, generosity and zest for life, his love of golf and lively bright fashion, will be remembered by all.

He was extremely charitable, with the Salvation Army being his favorite charity.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

He is survived by wife Karen; daughters Devin and Jill Day; sons John and Alan and Aaron Day; grandchildren Jillian, Trenton, Taylen, Jack, Tommy and Ryan; and many dear friends.

Westwood ‘Wes’ Hugh Fletcher III

Westwood “Wes” Hugh Fletcher III, 55, of Bradenton, died Feb. 4. Wes was born March 4, 1961, in Apple Valley, California, to the late Capt. Westwood H. Jr. and Audrey J. (Lange) Fletcher.

He moved to Holmes Beach at a young age and resided on Anna Maria Island until 2011, when he moved to Bradenton.

He formerly worked as a machinist for Sun Hydraulics in Manatee County.

He also was a member of The Way Church of Bradenton.

Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly (Hakeos); son Dylan McIntosh; daughters Heather Robuck and husband Chris Foley; Lauren and husband Andrew Bilan and Jordan “J-Bug,” all of Bradenton; sisters Joan and husband Danny Phippen Fletcher of Tamarac and Lynda D. and husband Eric Ray of Tampa; grandchildren Audrey, Veda, Azaelia, Zander, Alexander, Caitlin and Allison; sister-in-law Vicki Goodrich of Spokane, Washington; and many extended family members and friends.