Property investment approved for Holmes Beach preserve

Grassy Point reserve is growing – again.

In a 3-2 vote Feb. 14, commissioners approved the $330,000 purchase of two parcels for a potential parking lot or picnic area adjacent to the 34-acre Grassy Point Preserve located east of East Bay Drive at the north end of Avenue C.

Holmes Beach Commission Chair Judy Titsworth and Commissioner Marvin Grossman voted no. Commissioners Carol Soustek, Jean Peelen and Pat Morton voted for the purchase.

The preserve is one of the last large undeveloped parcels in the city, with natural uplands, wetlands and mangrove hammocks. It was acquired in 2001 by the city through a $359,945.51 grant from the state.

Property owner Clyde Dickey purchased the property adjacent to the preserve for $160,000 in 2002 and, in 2016, split into three equal parcels. Dickey sold one of the lots for $160,000 in 2016, according to a staff report submitted Feb. 7 by Mary Buonagura, the city human resources analyst. Both lots are zoned R-1.

The two remaining lots, on the east side of Avenue C, are each 5,000-square-feet with a fair market value of $175,000 and $192,000, according to the Oct. 26, 2016, appraisal provided by Nicholas A. Clarizio.

Plans for the lots could include providing restrooms and parking outside the preserve and a gazebo, said Buonagura, who suggested the entrance could be landscaped by the parks and beautification committee.

“We have the future to consider,” Buonagura said. “To have those two lots and secure them for our future. It allows us to have extra parking if we need it, which I think we will in the future.”

But not everyone is in favor of the land purchase. During public comment, former Commissioner David Zaccagnino said the price is too high.

“I think you should give Mr. Dickey what he paid for them and not the exorbitant amount that the contract says,” Zaccagnino said.

“I was hoping he would donate those to the city,” Zaccagnino added.

Grossman said he liked the idea of making a purchase, but he did not like the price.

Grossman complained that the city is being asked to pay $330,000 for two lots — $165,000 each — and a recent buyer paid Dickey $160,000 for the third lot.

Grossman also wondered whether the lots could be built on without sewer service or other utilities.

“If they can’t build on it, it’s not worth that to them or us,” Grossman said.

George Reuss, a resident of Avenue C, said most of the residents in the area have septic systems and the lots haven’t sold at the price offered because adding sewer lines would be expensive.

Reuss said, “He’s just getting the city to put up money because he can’t sell the property.”

Titsworth asked building official Jim McGuinness if a sewer line exists for all of Avenue C, but McGuinness delayed his response, adding the area is under a “strong magnifying glass right now.”

“There’s millions and millions of development dollars stalking this island to develop it and redevelop it,” McGuinness said, adding the city’s purchase would be a “pretty valuable bird in the hand.”

“It’s a gateway to a very, very valuable natural resource … which is irreplaceable,” McGuinness said.

Soustek said with all of the building that’s been going on, the island doesn’t have a lot of property available, and the city must provide a certain amount of open space for citizens to enjoy.

“To even come up with these two lots to me is phenomenal,” Soustek said, adding the value of providing open space is more important than the price. “Once you go down and see (Grassy Point), you’re going to be blown away. It’s a jewel. It’s a snapshot of old Florida … .It’s pristine back there.”

The commission will meet next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.