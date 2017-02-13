Real Estate – 02-15-2017

517 Blue Heron Drive, Anna Maria, a 3,067 sfla / 6,123 sfur 4bed/3½bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 2009 on a 11,326 sq ft lot was sold 01/13/17, Hasler to Knoop for $1,650,000; list $1,849,000.

313 58th St., Unit A, 58th Street Cottages, Holmes Beach, a 1,474 sfla / 2,332 sfur 4bed/3bath/2car land condo with pool built in 2015 was sold 01/06/17, Triton Bend II LLC to 9148 2472 Quebec Inc. for $745,000; list $795,000.

5608 Gulf Drive, Unit 116, Sun Plaza West, Holmes Beach, a 1,474 sfla / 2,332 sfur 4bed/3bath/2car Gulffront condo with pool built in 1981 was sold 12/31/16, Dore to McAfee for $700,000; list $799,000.

115 Pelican Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,930 sfla / 3,366 sfur 2bed/2bath canalfront home built in 1981 on a 9,100 sq ft lot was sold 01/06/17, Jackson to Louis for $630,000; list $699,000.

203 67th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,620 sfla / 1,684 sfur 4bed/2bath duplex built in 1973 on a 6,070 sq ft lot was sold 01/18/17, Angelov to Beach Is That Way LLC for $580,000.

2401 Ave. B, Unit B, Summer Getaway, Bradenton Beach, a 1,410 sfla / 1,694 sfur 2bed/2bath land condo built in 1993 was sold 01/13/17, Praetor to Haffner for $492,000; list $519,000.

501 Gulf Drive, Unit 202, Bridgeport, Bradenton Beach, a 1,000 sfla / 1,075 sfur 2bed/2bath condo built in 1982 was sold 01/13/17, Dugan to Geissler for $427,000; list $469,000.

6400 Flotilla Drive, Unit 54, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,185 sfla / 1,377 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1977 was sold 01/09/17, Carey 186 Investments LLC for $380,000; list $385,000.

203 28th Street, Holmes Beach, a 1,320 sfla / 1,758 sfur 2bed/2bath home built in 1958 on a 50×100 lot was sold 01/17/17, Buechs to Claire for $356,000; list $390,500.

6300 Flotilla Drive, Unit 77, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,436 sfla 3bed/3bath condo with shared pool built in 1973 was sold 01/18/17, Field to Jensen for $330,000.

1603 Gulf Drive N., Unit 11, Tradewinds, Bradenton Beach , a 540 sfla 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1971 was sold 01/13/17, Gardner to Kohl for $225,000; list $239,000.

611 Gulf Drive N., Unit A17, Imperial House, Bradenton Beach, a 794 sfla 2bed/1bath 55+ condo with shared pool built in 1968 was sold 01/13/17, Coulman to Turk for $212,000.

