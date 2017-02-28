Sarasota outlines criteria for ferry to Bradenton Beach

Gridlocked traffic in Bradenton Beach and downtown Sarasota could be eased with the launch of a ferry, according to businessman Sherman Baldwin.

In a 5-0 vote, Sarasota city commissioners gave conditional approval Feb. 21 for the ferry service to debark from downtown Sarasota on an hourly run to the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach.

Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, has been working for almost two years on a plan to connect the two cities via water taxi.

At the Feb. 21 Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners agreed that Baldwin would be required to secure a public dock in downtown Sarasota. Additionally, the dock must have adequate parking.

The commission is withholding approval until it can review the lease and parking plan.

According to Baldwin, the dock at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 84 building in Centennial Park is his first choice.

The Coast Guard auxiliary leases the space from the city, so an amendment to the agreement could include Baldwin’s use of the dock.

Baldwin said Feb. 22 that Sarasota city attorney Robert Fournier and parking manager Mark Lyons agreed to approach the auxiliary to discuss sharing the space with Baldwin.

“The city will let them know we want to work hand in hand,” Baldwin said. “With a little luck, we will make a deal that will work for everyone.”

The service could begin within several weeks of final commission approval, “as early as the end of March,” Baldwin said Feb. 22.

Baldwin said if this service is successful, he would expand to include a larger, high-speed ferry and a port in downtown Bradenton for loading and unloading passengers.

“Tourists would just be icing on the cake, this would be primarily for residents,” Baldwin said during the Feb. 21 meeting at Sarasota City Hall.

He also wants to provide a service — like Uber on water — that would employ smaller boats to move people around the island, using smartphone apps to schedule pickups.

The proposed Sarasota-Bradenton Beach service would launch a 125-passenger ferry daily from the Historic Bridge Street Pier at 8 a.m., arriving in Sarasota about 55 minutes later, according to Baldwin. The boat would run hourly until the final run docks in Bradenton Beach at about 10:40 p.m. .

Round-trip tickets are expected to cost $12.50 and Baldwin plans to offer discount rates as an incentive for commuters.

“We are fortunate to have these waterways here, so this is a strong, viable way to move people while relieving our congested roadways,” Baldwin told Sarasota officials Feb. 21.

In January, Bradenton Beach commissioners unanimously agreed to show support for the service. Baldwin does not need city approval to operate at the city pier. Docking at the pier is on a first-come, first-serve basis under the city’s Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit, including a lease for the submerged land.

“We don’t have anything to approve or disapprove unless the use is changed,” Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said. “The DEP permit specifically includes water-taxis.”

Shearon said he sent a letter to Sarasota city officials and staff indicating the city’s support of Baldwin’s proposed service.

“This is the first time we’ve had anyone make a commitment and follow through with a water-taxi service in Bradenton Beach,” Shearon said, adding it promises to be an “excellent and enjoyable alternative to sitting in traffic.”

Water taxi impacts, dock-side parking discussed

As a proposed water taxi coasts closer to a launch, parking concerns are being raised.

Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, asked Holmes Beach commissioners for their support for his water-taxi plan at their Feb. 14 meeting.

Baldwin is in the throngs of planning a ferry service between Bradenton Beach and Sarasota, but he’s also is interested in connecting the Bradenton Beach pier to Anna Maria and Holmes Beach via a water taxi on the island.

The Holmes Beach commissioners expressed concerns regarding parking at Baldwin’s taxi docks.

Baldwin, however, said the water taxi could be a solution to parking problems.

“When you bring people without cars, I don’t see (parking) as a problem,” Baldwin said Feb. 14.

At a Feb. 15 Coalition of Barrier Island Elected Officials meeting, Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said Baldwin hopes to provide a shuttle service that would allow transportation and private vehicles to “pick up and drop off passengers, and bicycle and golf cart rentals positioned close to trolley stops.”