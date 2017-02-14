Speeder, 2nd-DUI offender sentenced to probation

A 36-year-old man pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 12 months probation and completion of an advanced DUI course.

Chandler Variot of Bradenton was sentenced Feb. 6 by 12th Circuit Judge Mark Singer.

Holmes Beach police arrested Variot in September 2016 after an officer stopped his vehicle traveling 70 mph between the 700 block of Manatee Avenue and the Anna Maria Island Bridge — an area recently changed to a 25-mph zone.

The state filed an elevated DUI charge due to a prior conviction and 0.15 or higher blood-alcohol content. The legal limit is 0.08. Variot was convicted of DUI in September 2004 in Sarasota County, according to court records.

As part of the 2016 case, the judge suspended Variot’s driver’s license for a year and ordered 50 hours of public service. Singer also ordered his vehicle impounded for 10 days and an ignition device installed for one year.

Variot’s speeding citation was combined and adjudicated with the DUI.