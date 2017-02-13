The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE

RECLINER: LEATHER, NICE. $49 or best offer. 941-778-3920 or 941-778-5542.

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $60. 941-756-6728.

ABOVE-STOVE MICROWAVE: white, $75. 941-356-1456.

FIVE-PIECE TABLE set: White wash, 42-inch round with Tasnic protection. Paid $765, asking $150. 401-862-9145.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS MEETING: 7 p.m. Thursday nights at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Contact number: 813-494-6518.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

ESTATE SALE: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. 663 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach located off Marina Drive. Japanese porcelain; antique Hibachi, brass and others, China Inc., Royal Crown Derby and Minton, lift chair, sofa table and chairs, corner cupboard, queen and double bed sets, flat screen TV, shells, sailfish fountain, prints and paintings, English horse and cart, costume jewelry, refrigerator and much more. A nice sale. Sale conducted by Palma Sola Sales. Numbers given out at 8 a.m. See pictures: estatesales.net.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and Annex: Open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred on Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

COMMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Rain date Sunday. Follow Key Royale Drive, Anna Maria Island, to yard sale treasures at multiple canal and waterfront homes.

YARD SALE: 8:30 am Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. Beach stuff, paddleboard, furniture, clothing, household items and more. 402 Clark Drive, Holmes Beach.

MOVING SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. Little bit of everything! 676 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach.

GARAGE SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb.17-18. Many nice items, china, linens, Malibu Pilates exerciser, dog car ramp, dog beds, 8-panel animal playpen. 2205 88th St. Court NW, Bradenton.

LOST & FOUND

FOUND: MALE CAT. Adolescent, unaltered, brown Snowshoe-Siamese mix. North Anna Maria Island. Call Cat Depot, Sarasota, if he’s yours. 941-366-2404.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 15-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

PLEASE FOSTER A pet! Moonracer Animal Rescue, 941-896-6701. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com.

TRANSPORTATION

GOT A CAR u wanna sell? The good, the bad, the ugly. Call now, 727-400-1910.

WIN THIS CAR! 1985 Mercedes Benz 280 SL. Raffle to benefit Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue in April. $100 donation. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com for photo and details.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-518-3868 or see boatflorida.net.

BOATING ON THE Manatee! Sanpan pontoon out of Bradenton. Perfect for families. Boat to restaurants, bars, bird sanctuaries, Egmont Key. 404-277-4487.

HELP WANTED

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR full and part-line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers. Apply at Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach. Ask for Julie or Luiz.

TOUR BOAT CREW wanted: Location at Mainsail Marina, Holmes Beach. Year-round, part-time position. Boat handling experience helpful, but will train. Upbeat, outgoing personality a must. Senior retirees encouraged to apply. Call 941-920-0092.

PART-TIME BEACH attendant wanted for Longboat Key resort. Swimming and sailing experience and some boat maintenance skills are required. Hours are flexible and do include weekends. You would be setting up the beach in the morning and breaking it down in the evening, keeping the beach in an orderly condition. Must be service-oriented, as you would be offering chairs and umbrellas to the guests as well as setting up Hobie Cat kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Call 941-383-5511 for further information.

REPORTER WANTED: Full-to-part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

RED CROSS-CERTIFIED babysitter and high school honor student. Call or text Isabel, 941-545-7995.

SERVICES

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL and resort. Love what we do, love to work. 941-756-4570.

PRESSURE WASHING AND windows: Commercial, residential and resorts. Roofs, buildings, houses driveways, paver sealing, etc. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, vacation rentals, resorts, real estate, commercial/residential cleaning. Ask about our other services. Call 941-565-3931.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness@aol.com.

WILDLIFE REMOVAL AND relocation: Problem solving for all animals, big and small. Call Joe, Westcoast Nuisance Wildlife Service. 941-720-4152.

FEMALE CAREGIVER SEEKING employment. Light housekeeping, making meals, running errands. Certified, references. Call Michelle, 801-833-8146.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call William Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

TREES BY BREEZE: Tree trimming, landscapes, maintenance, insured. “What’s said is good as done.” 941-778-2837.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

HARMONY PAINTING: SPECIALIZING in residential and commercial painting, pressure washing and restoration, including docks and boathouses! Stephen Patton, 941-260-6563. Certified Benjamin Moore Applicator. Marine licensed. State licensed. Insured.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL available: 2BR/2BA all amenities. Ground floor, pool, no pets/smoking. 941-363-1227.

SEASON RENTAL: BRADENTON Beach. 75 steps to beach 2BR/2BA, full kitchen, newly remodeled, beautiful. Available March and April. Call 813-917-5270 or 813-917-0769.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2017 and 2018: 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

ANNUAL FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA, two-car garage. Like new, 5 minutes to beach, good location. $2,000/month. 6711 Second Ave. Circle W. Bradenton 34209. 703-587-4675.

MARTINIQUE NORTH: DIRECT Gulffront 3BR/2BA, pool. No pets/smoking. 352-514-7046.

VACATION RENTAL: AVAILABLE Feb. 1. 2BR/2BA, open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, tile, walk to beach. Bradenton Beach. $3,000/month. 941-778-2928, 941-730-6349.

ANNA MARIA ISLAND vacation rental: 3BR/2BA, pool, canal home. $1,500/week. Owner/Realtor, 941-356-1456. Real Estate Mart.

BRADENTON ANNUAL: 2BR/2BA. 4519 60th St. Court W., Bradenton. 941-565-1711.

SEASONAL RENTAL: AVAILABLE March and April. 4BR/2BA, large exercise room, heated pool, five-minute walk to first beach. $4,000/month. 7803 Third Ave., W., Bradenton. 34209. 703-587-4675. Also open weekly starting in May.

ANNUAL RENTAL: FURNISHED, 1,700 sf. 3BR/2BA close to schools, shopping, 2 miles from beach. $2,500/month. Water, electric, gas included. Cable not included. First month, plus security deposit. Call 786-318-8585 for pictures and viewing.

VACATION RENTAL: 2BR/BA, Bimini Bay waterfront, quiet, comfortable, beautiful sunsets. March available (illness cancellation), 941-795-0504.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 3BR/2BA, one-car garage. Retro 1960s, pet-friendly, fenced yard, RV/boat parking available. $700/week, $2,500/month. 941-795-7775 or 941-720-0770.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. “www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

STARTING FROM THE upper $200,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new, active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $190/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. “www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

FIND REAL ESTATE at brokersandra.com. Call Sandra Glantz, 941-799-9229. Licensed Real Estate Professional, Wagner Realty.

HUNTINGTON WOODS: 2BR/2BA villa, carport. Minutes to Island beaches. $96,500 or best offer. Realtor, 941-356-1456. Real Estate Mart.

LOW-PRICE VILLAGE Green home. 2BR/2BA, family room, two-car garage. Affordable living. No HOA fees, no flood zone. Minutes to Island beaches. $215,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

FOR SALE BY owner: Fully furnished 1BR condo, Runaway Bay. Ground floor, washer and dryer, lanai overlooking pond. Annual or seasonal rental, owner occupy. 941-778-9378 for appointment.