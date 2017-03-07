Bradenton Beach stops short on hiring VRO lobbyist

Ticktock. Time goes quickly for Florida lawmakers in session.

The Florida House and Senate began the 2017 session March 7 and it is scheduled to end May 5.

Bradenton Beach is still considering whether to follow in the footsteps of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Longboat Key and hire a lobbyist to fight legislation from Tallahassee that targets home rule.

Three bills have been filed — Florida Senate Bill 188, House Bill 425 and House Bill 17 — that would reduce local government options to regulate vacation rentals and local business.

Currently, cities can adopt new ordinances to regulate vacation rentals. However, according to a 2014 state law, local government cannot regulate rental frequency and duration of stay.

Bradenton Beach officials are considering a measure similar to VROs already on the books in Anna Maria and Holmes Beach.

The Bradenton Beach version of the VRO, the transient public lodging establishment ordinance, would allow “transient use of residential property” with a city business tax receipt and TPLE license, as well as licenses from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The passing of SB 188, HB 425 and HB 17 would eliminate the city’s regulatory rights.

Vice Mayor John Chappie began discussion on the matter during the March 2 commission meeting.

“We are in a constant battle with Tallahassee and the attacks on our home rule,” Chappie said. “And, the only way to have some kind of impact on the way they may vote is through lobbyists.”

However, Chappie said he is concerned the city has no budget for a lobbyist.

“This hasn’t been budgeted for, but we can’t just sit on our hands,” Chappie said.

In January, Anna Maria commissioners approved a $5,000 per month retainer for lobbyist Chip Case to challenge SB 188 and HB 425 in Tallahassee.

Holmes Beach commissioners followed suit and hired Cari Roth to lobby lawmakers, approving an amount not to exceed $25,000.

Mayor Bill Shearon said he has previously hired lobbyists and it is a full-time commitment involving time-sensitive information.

Shearon suggested an alternative would be to piggyback through the ManaSota League of Cities legislative lobbying efforts.

The league, which comprises elected officials from the municipalities in Manatee and Sarasota counties, is an advocate for home rule.

Shearon said the league favors going to Tallahassee during the legislative session to meet with lawmakers on key issues and present the members’ stance.

He suggested Chappie serve as the city’s liaison to the league in Tallahassee.

Shearon said he is concerned with using taxpayers’ money to hire a lobbyist, who would be fighting a difficult battle.

“As small of a city as we are, I’m not comfortable using taxpayers’ money for this,” Spooner said. “It’s like David and Goliath — my personal opinion is not to do it.”

City attorney Ricinda Perry suggested spending money on a lobbyist now might be more effective than paying out Bert Harris Jr. Act claims later.

Perry said Longboat Key hired David Ramba and she recommended him to commissioners.

During the March 2 meeting, Perry contacted Ramba, who said his fee would be $15,000 to add to his work for Longboat Key.

Chappie suggested the commission agree to let him talk with Ramba about costs.

Shearon said he would talk with the town of Longboat Key and Ramba.

“The fight isn’t here,” Commissioner Ralph Cole said. “We can spin our wheels, but the fight is in Tallahassee. So, if it’s a lobbyist that needs to do it, it might be money well-spent.”

Spooner said it might be better to hire a lobbyist that isn’t already representing another barrier island municipality, so the island would have broader representation.

Shearon closed the discussion and again said he is concerned with spending money that hasn’t been budgeted, but he would be happy to follow through with Longboat Key and Ramba, with direction from Perry, and perhaps set a special meeting with the commission before moving forward.

“We need to start thinking about how much money we want to spend, if we do go with this,” Shearon said.

He also said the next ManaSota League of Cities meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Longboat Key Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, and he encouraged commissioners to attend.

The next Bradenton Beach commission meeting will be at noon Thursday, March 16, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.

