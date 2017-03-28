Bridge Street restaurant, loud music draw noise complaints

It appears not all the noise problems in Bradenton Beach originate with fun-loving vacationers in short-term rental homes.

Live entertainment at the Freckled Fin Restaurant, 101 Bridge St., has resulted in numerous noise complaints to the city.

At a March 16 meeting, the city commission unanimously voted to extend the noise ordinance for St. Patrick’s Day outdoor entertainment from 10 p.m. to midnight the weekend of March 17.

Email complaints about noise coming from the restaurant from other business owners and residents were sent March 20 to Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon, who responded and also passed them along to the city clerk and commissioners.

People frustrated with loud music and rowdy noisemakers from the restaurant even before the normal 10 p.m. cutoff wrote they have repeatedly complained to managers and the city, and nothing has been done to alleviate the problem.

Several of the emails to the city suggest the complainants were contemplating contacting the news media or hiring an attorney to deal with the matter.

Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz responded in an email March 23 to eight complainants, the mayor and city commission, saying he spoke with Freckled Fin owners Scott and Jill Lubore.

Diaz wrote there were nine noise complaints filed with the city against the restaurant, from April 2016 through March 21, 2017.

He wrote that he told the Lubores the problem mostly is caused by doors to the restaurant being left open after 10 p.m., allowing music from inside to become a nuisance to neighbors.

According to the email from Diaz, the Lubore’s responded they were unaware of the problem. Diaz “strongly stressed” to the Lubores that under the city ordinance he could take action and arrest the restaurant manager if the excessive noise doesn’t stop.

Additionally, Diaz said in his email that BBPD officers would be spot-checking businesses in the area to make sure they comply with decibel-level restrictions.

Diaz concluded his email by saying any further complaints should be directed to Ward 4 Commissioner John Chappie or the BBPD.