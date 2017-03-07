HBPD chief urges patience for spring break

Ever try putting 100 pounds of potatoes into a 5-pound sack?

Not so easy.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer issued a few reminders before traffic to Holmes Beach swells during spring break to more than 16,400 vehicles per day.

“Expect traffic delays,” Tokajer wrote in a Feb. 28 email.

He says the HBPD has worked “diligently” with Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County to synchronize traffic lights in Holmes Beach and keep traffic flowing.

Tokajer recommended safety tips for vacationers, such as wearing seatbelts and obeying posted speed limits, along with some city’s ordinances:

A noise curfew is in effect nightly, 10 p.m.-7 a.m.

Possession/consumption of alcoholic beverages on beaches is prohibited.

HBPD has zero tolerance for underage drinking.

Pets are not allowed on beaches.

Glass bottles are not allowed on beaches.

Open fires and grills are prohibited on beaches.

HBPD is hosting “Meet the Police,” a community forum for residents to learn about community policing and some guidelines to cope with spring break.

Also up for discussion at the March 9 forum are crime and arrest data, tips on residential security and an overview of the Neighborhood Watch program.

Sgt. Mike Pilato will speak on the objectives of traffic enforcement and parking for spring break.

Tokajer is expected to discuss partnerships with the community, including code enforcement, public works, Waste Pro and sea turtle protection.

The forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.

— Jennifer Sheppard