Holmes Beach limits pet sales, bans medical marijuana dispensaries

No puppy in the window for sale.

Holmes Beach commissioners unanimously voted Feb. 28 to restrict pet sales and prohibit marijuana dispensaries.

The restriction on pet sales prohibits the retail sale of dogs and cats from commercial establishments, public areas and flea markets, with exceptions for animal shelters, welfare organizations and home-based breeders.

Commissioners made violating the ordinance punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 per day per animal or imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed 60 days, or both.

“So we have teeth in ours,” Commission Chair Judy Titsworth said of the ordinance.

Commissioners also approved a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and treatment centers. The ordinance prohibits the growing, cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana.

Commissioners Jean Peelen and Carol Soustek said there’s a misconception that people will not be allowed to use medical marijuana in Holmes Beach.

“It’s just we’re not going to allow the selling of it here,” Soustek said. Patients could purchase medical marijuana through the mail or in another city, she claimed.

In 2016, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing individuals to use prescribed medical marijuana products for certain conditions.

Titsworth said Florida hasn’t set guidelines for medical marijuana and the amendment “appears to be in conflict — in violation of federal law.”

“We felt it was safer to do this for now and it can always be addressed later,” Titsworth said.

Penalties for violating the city ordinance include fines not to exceed $500 or imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed 60 days, or both.

The commission will meet next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.