Late-night bridge incident ends in death

A 24-year-old Bradenton woman died after a crash on the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol reports Sophie L. Isherwood fell out of a 2009 Ford 150 onto Manatee Avenue at 12:22 a.m. March 3.

She and the driver, James R. Fetters III, 28, were traveling east when Isherwood exited the moving truck and it ran over her, the FHP report states.

Isherwood was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton where she died of her injuries, the report states.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer reported the crash occurred on the Anna Maria Island Bridge just east of the bridge tender house, and HBPD officers directed traffic.

According to information provided from the scene to Tokajer, the couple were arguing as they drove across the bridge.

Charges are pending further investigation.