Obituaries – 03-29-2017

David Martinez

David Martinez, 81, of Holmes Beach, died March 25. He was born July 15, 1935, in Susanville, California.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was the owner/operator of Somar Electrical of San Francisco. He was a member of the Lakeland Yacht Club. He loved his family and he enjoyed golfing and fixing and tinkering with anything.

A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S., Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Committal to follow at Alderman Pelote Cemetery in Lithia. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.hopewellfuneral.com.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Janice McDonald; children Carole McDonald Wilson and husband Sam of Lakeland, Keith and wife Cecilia of Lakeland and Stephen and wife Jeanette of Winter Haven; grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Carl, Asa, Haylee, Alexander, Kenny and Erin; brother Jesus and wife Mayna; nephew Mauricio of Mexico; sister-in-law Ann; niece Elizabeth and nephews Danny and David of California; many great-nieces, nephews, family, friends; and Yorkies Alice and Stella.

Julia Anne Propas

Julia Anne Propas, 86, of Bradenton, died March 23.

She was born in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, April 5, 1930, to Anthony and Julia (Perry) Silva, who immigrated to the United States in the early1920s.

She met her husband, Frederick, while working as a waitress at his father’s restaurant, The Mayflower, in Brockton, Massachusetts, where Frederick was the chef/baker.

They were married Feb. 10, 1948, and they had two children, Timothy and Kathy.

The couple formed a construction company in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, where she did the paperwork and accounting, as well as interior decorating, for about 35 years.

She also opened an antique shop, built by her husband, as antiques were her passion.

In 1981, the couple retired to Tarpon Springs and she continued dealing in antiques for another 15 years.

After the death of her husband in 2012, Mrs. Propas moved to Holmes Beach with her daughter Kathy Smart and daughter-in-law Mary Doub, co-owners of Minnie’s Beach Cafe in Holmes Beach.

They purchased a larger home in Bradenton, where they resided together until Mrs. Propas’ health forced her to Heritage Park Rehab, a nursing home, in February.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.griffithcline.com.

Mrs. Propas is survived by daughter Kathy Smart and spouse Mary Doub of Bradenton; brothers Thomas Silva of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Manual Silva of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Anna Silva of Rochester, Massachusetts; many nieces, nephews and close friends, and special grand-dog, Rufus.

Donna Lea Yohe

Donna Lea Yohe, 55, of Bradenton, died March 23.

She was born in Bradenton and moved back to her hometown in 1991 from Pennsylvania.

She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a nurse at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

She was a member of the VFW and a Lutheran.

A celebration of life will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at a private residence. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Survivors include sons Michael Maggio and Daniel Maggio of Bradenton; daughter Shanna of Jacksonville; mother Maryjane Naeher of Holmes Beach; brothers Donnie Naeher of Sarasota, Danny Naeher of Holmes Beach, Doug Naeher of Holmes Beach, David Naeher of Bradenton and Dana Naeher of Apollo Beach; sisters Debbie Bradley of Bradenton, Denise Harrington of Bradenton and Diane Boak of Holmes Beach; and a granddaughter.