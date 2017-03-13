Senior Anna Maria pitchers bring home game hardware

Some senior players of the Anna Maria horseshoe regulars ventured off island Feb. 16 to participate in the 28th annual Gulf Coast Senior Games at G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton, and they collected some serious hardware.

Dom Livedoti, Bob Palmer and Gene Bobeldyk won gold medals, while Sam Samuels, Bill Fox and Neil Hennessey brought home silver medals. Fred Gelderman and John Crawford completed the medal haul for the group, taking bronze.

The Gulf Coast Senior Games is a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games, which will take place in December.

In regular action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits March 8, five teams went 3-0 during pool play and met in a playoff. Jim Waller and Tennessee Bob drew the first bye and watched as Dom Livedoti and Adin Shank edged Bob Mason and Leo Hutton 21-15 in first-round action that also saw Tim Sofran and Rod Bussey roll to a 22-3 victory over Tom Farrington and Brian Barr.

Livedoti and Shank drew the lucky bye into the finals, where they met Sofran and Bussey, who stayed hot with a 21-3 victory over Waller and Tennessee Bob. Livedoti and Shank promptly cooled off Sofran and Bussey with a 21-9 victory in the finals.

March 11 action also had five teams advance to the knockout stage. Bob Brown and Art Kingstad drew the first bye and watched as Bob Mason and Neil Hennessey edged Steve Hooper and Leo Hutton 21-18, while Tom Farrington and Myles Macleod eliminated Bob Palmer and John Crawford on a 23-15 score. Mason and Hennessey drew the bye into the finals, while Farrington and Macleod advanced with a 22-11 victory over Brown and Kingstad. The team of Farrington-Macleod won the day’s bragging rights with a 21-13 victory over Mason-Hennessey.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.

Adult football takes center field

After four weeks of action in the adult flag football league at the Center of Anna Maria Island, there is one team to beat.

Beach House Real Estate is riding atop the standings at 3-0, closely followed by Tyler’s Ice Cream at 3-1. Beach to Bay Construction and Mason Martin Construction follow with matching 2-1 records. Moss Builders and Smoothie King are at 1-3. Progressive Cabinetry completes the standings at 0-3.

Action March 10 at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, got started with Mason Martin Construction defeating Moss Builders 19-12 behind 180 passing yards and three touchdown passes from James Ptak. Frank Agnelli was his favorite target, finishing with 85 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions, while Chad Woods had a touchdown and an extra point to go along with 55 receiving yards.

Nick Sato led the Moss offense with two touchdown passes to go along with 85 rushing yards. Clay Spangler passed for 100 yards, but also had two touchdown receptions in the loss.

Smoothie King ran past Progressive Cabinetry 34-13 behind the play of quarterbacks Andrew Terman and Mike Gillum. Terman passed for only 25 yards, a touchdown pass and 2 extra points, but ran for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gillum passed for 160 yards and 2 extra points, while also running for 60 yards and a touchdown. Ben Sato had a touchdown reception and 2 extra points to go with 55 receiving yards.

The last game of the evening saw Beach House edge Tyler’s 13-12 to move into first place. Quarterback Don Purvis threw for 100 yards and a touchdown pass while also adding 40 rushing yards. Shawn Kaleta had a touchdown reception and 35 receiving yards. Leah Purvis chipped in with a 20-yard touchdown run and Jesse Griffin had an extra-point reception to complete the scoring for Beach House.

Ray Gardner threw for 115 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, while also running for another 45 yards. KD Belton led all receivers with 65 yards and a touchdown reception, while Christina Calvary added one touchdown catch and finished with 25 receiving yards in the loss.

Key Royale golf news

The Key Royale Club men opened a week of golf action with a nine-hole, modified Stableford-system or quota-points match March 6.

Gary Duncan had the best individual score with a plus-4, while Gary Alvord, David Crabb, Wayne Patterson and Bob Terhar tied for second at plus-3.

Crabb also was part of the winning team with Gerry Elson, Dick Mills and Gary Risner, who carded a plus-3 score overall.

Eleven women’s foursomes competed for team low-net scores March 7. The team of Marcia O’Brien, Penny Auch and Anne Klein survived a card-off tiebreaker to grab first place honors with a 4-under-par 124. They edged the team of Sue Christensen, Roxanne Koche, Connie Livanos and Penny Williams, who had to settle for second place. Third place went to the team of Terry Westby, Tootie Wagner, Jana Samuels and Karen Mitchell with a 1-over-par 129.

Individual winners included Jean Holmes in flight A with 1-under-par 31, while Tootie Wagner took flight B with a 2-under-par 30. Koche grabbed flight C with a 28, while flight D winner Jane Perkins had the low-net round of the day with a 5-under-par 27.

The men were back on the course March 9 for a nine-hole scramble. The team of Jon Holcomb, Dale Johnson, Jim Kirk and Fred Miller combined on a 2-under-par 30 to grab clubhouse bragging rights for the day. One shot back in second place was the team of Gary Alvord, Peter Lund, Larry Pippel and Bill Shuman.