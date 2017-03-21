WMFR plans dedication to retired chief

After 35 years of fire-rescue service, retired Chief Andy Price’s impact on the West Manatee Fire Rescue district is being recognized.

Price will be honored at a dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25. WMFR will dedicate Station 3 in his name.

Station 3 in Holmes Beach once housed the administration office and was the main station for WMFR.

WMFR will commemorate the day with an open house at the station, 6001 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, and is inviting the public to enjoy food and refreshments, and tour the fire station to see the equipment and gear the firefighters have at hand.

At the event, visitors will learn about Price’s contribution to the district and his work on the island.

Price grew up on the island and began volunteering as a firefighter with the Anna Maria Volunteer Fire Department as a high school student. His father, chief of the Bradenton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, encouraged him to become a firefighter.

After serving in departments in Sarasota and on Longboat Key, Price became fire marshal for the Anna Maria Fire District in 1987. In 1992, he was promoted to chief, a post he held for 23 years until his retirement in April 2015.

Price was instrumental in merging the West Manatee and Anna Maria districts in 2000, Chief Tom Sousa said about his predecessor.

Price also was instrumental in bringing basic life-support services to WMFR, including putting automatic external defibrillators on all engines. He oversaw the growth and development of the fire district in his 15 years as chief of WMFR.

Price earned a number of awards during his career, including the Career Service Award, the Hurricane Charley campaign ribbon and the 2004 Hurricane Ribbon.

He also was involved in the island community through the youth/community center and with Anna Maria Island Little League.

In 2015, the Manatee County Board of Commissioners declared April 21, 2015, to be Chief Andy Price Day in recognition of the chief’s contributions to the safety of residents on Anna Maria Island and in west Manatee County

Price and wife Lin have three children, Whitney, Sean and Tommy. Both sons have followed his footsteps, having joined the ranks of firefighters.