Bradenton man arrested in HB for DUI, drugs

A weaving pickup truck accelerated to 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on Manatee Avenue and led to the March 24 arrest of Bradenton man.

Holmes Beach police arrested Timothy Gossage, 22, for driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a balance test and possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana and one cyclobenzaprine pill without a prescription.

Officer Alan Bores reported he stopped Gossage, who told the officer he was coming from Bean Point, at 1:36 a.m. in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue.

Gossage also allegedly told Bores he had consumed a beer and a half and had two medical conditions.

Midway through field-sobriety tests, Bores reported Gossage became argumentative and the officer asked if he wanted to continue.

Gossage put his hands behind his back, stating: “I’m going to jail either way,” according to the report.

During a search of Gossage, Bores allegedly found 2 grams of marijuana and a yellow pill later identified as cyclobenzaprine. Police also reported finding two empty cans of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Gossage was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he refused to provide a breath sample, according to the police report.

Gossage was released on $1,500 bond, pending an 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.