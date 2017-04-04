Bridge Street restaurant owner responds to complaints

Owners of a Bridge Street restaurant warned about noise complaints from neighbors say they were unjustly targeted.

Live entertainment at the Freckled Fin Restaurant, 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, resulted in nine noise complaints from April 2016 through March 21.

Freckled Fin owner Scott Lubore said March 29 other venues with live music on Bridge Street also are to blame.

Lubore said Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Drive S., also hosts live music, but because Island Time is not directly across the street from the complainants, it is not being targeted.

“I’m not trying to call out Island Time, but we should all have the same rights,” Lubore said. “These complaints are coming from one group of people across the street.”

Lubore is referencing residents of the Sandcastle condominiums as the complainants.

Lubore said his establishment received five citations in two years of business and the fines were paid in a timely fashion.

“None of our complaints have ever stemmed from fights, underage drinking or anything of that nature,” Lubore said. “We are a safe, positive place for live music in the community and we are doing nothing wrong.”

However, some owners at the Sandcastle, 200 Gulf Drive S., across the roundabout from the Freckled Fin, disagree.

Joel Werginz, a condo owner at the Sandcastle who rents his unit and lives in Hudson, said tenants have complained to him about noise from the Freckled Fin.

Werginz said the establishment’s speakers are directed west, toward his condo. So, even when music is playing inside, it blares out through open doors and can be heard by guests in his unit.

“You can be in the unit watching television and you still hear it,” Werginz said March 30.

He said people who have been renting from him for years are reconsidering their stay, due to the noise.

“The Freckled Fin really could care less about being neighborly,” Werginz said. “Our guests are having their will imposed upon them.”

At a March 16 meeting, the city commission unanimously voted to extend the noise ordinance for outdoor entertainment from 10 p.m. to midnight the weekend of March 17 — the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The request for the extension was filed by Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale, at the request of an unnamed establishment on Bridge Street.

Lubore said he didn’t know about the time extension. He said a noise complaint was called against his establishment that weekend, but when the police arrived, the sound was coming from Island Time.

Attempts March 29 to get a comment from Island Time management were unsuccessful.

Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz supported Lubore’s statement and said both establishments were warned that he could take action and arrest the restaurant manager on a misdemeanor violation of the noise ordinance.

Diaz also said he had responded to Werginz’s concerns, but the BBPD must operate within the law.

“I told him, ‘This is the tourist district and there’s music here,’” Diaz said. “If the music isn’t over the decibel reading, we go and leave.”

Diaz said he agrees music reverberates off the Sandcastle wall from the Freckled Fin, but he also warned Island Time to heed noise restrictions.

“What’s good for one is good for the other,” Diaz said. “It would be best if everyone could just work together.”