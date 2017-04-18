Cortez Bridge head-on crash injures 3

No life-threatening injuries were reported in an April 12 head-on crash where the ramp meets the east side of Cortez Bridge.

West Manatee Fire Rescue Lt. Nate Bergbom said emergency medical services took five people to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

A family of four from Connecticut in a Nissan Rogue was traveling east over the bridge when an Oldsmobile sedan attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the Nissan head-on, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information director Dave Bristow.

Bernadeta Wilkins, 32, of North Port, was ticketed for careless driving, passing in a no-passing zone and wearing no seat belt after WMFR firefighters extricated her from the Oldsmobile, according to first responder reports.

Bristow said three adults were injured but “nothing life-threatening.”

The two children in the Nissan were not hurt, according to the MCSO report.

Bradenton Beach Police Department controlled vehicle traffic at the bridge for about two hours.

After the impact, the Oldsmobile Alero pointed west in the eastbound lane and the Nissan Rogue faced east, also in the eastbound lane.