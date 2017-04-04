Holmes Beach street improvements await DOT approval

Bring in the big money.

Holmes Beach city commissioners authorized Mayor Bob Johnson at their March 28 meeting to approve a project priority application for improvements on State Road 789 in Holmes Beach.

Johnson said the improvements on SR 789/Gulf Drive, along with the recently proposed bicycle and pedestrian plan, “would further accelerate our ability to move the island a bit away from the horse-and-carriage layout that we have into something that really works for the nature of the people.”

The $7.09 million project would be funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, if the application is approved.

Commissioner Carol Soustek questioned when the improvements could be expected to take place.

Holmes Beach city engineer Lynn Burnett said the project would be registered on the DOT’s priority list in 2018, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2017.

“If we don’t make that one, we want to be shortly thereafter,” Burnett said. She said the project also is eligible for federal aid — Gulf Drive is a state road to the south of Manatee Public Beach and a city road to the north.

The proposed road improvements include repairing eight cross drains between 52nd and 43rd streets to manage stormwater runoff, and a 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path to be constructed on top of the drainage system.

“Where they have subpar facilities, we’re asking them to widen those,” Burnett said. “In every single linear foot of this, we are asking and prioritizing to them that it needs to be with drainage. That’s huge.”

The proposed improvements would start at the city line in Bradenton Beach at 27th Street North on Gulf Drive/SR 789 to a four-lane roundabout at East Bay Drive and SR 64/Manatee Avenue. Two other roundabouts are proposed at Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive and Gulf and Marina drives.

Burnett said the roundabouts would help reduce congestion and provide a “safe landing” for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross one direction of traffic at a time.

“Those are not inexpensive components,” Burnett said. “It’s several million dollars wrapped up in roundabout facilities alone.”

The roundabout at city center of Gulf and Marina drives, would provide an opportunity to “recapture that area” and create green space, “making that whole area pop.”

But Burnett also cautioned commissioners.

“Don’t get stuck on what you see today in terms of where the asphalt is and where the sidewalk is or where this feature or that feature might be,” she said. “Because in the world of design, we have the ability to rework the corridor so that it fits and that it makes sense for everyone.”

The project is the first step in converting the corridor to a “complete street” — part of a DOT initiative to accommodate all modes of transportation when implementing design considerations.

“They are really encouraging and providing extra points as they look at how to rank the various projects that come to them,” Burnett said, referring to the DOT. “If there are complete street components to the application, it will be ranked higher than a corridor that literally just handles the congestion of vehicles.”

A portion of the project would be funded by the city’s share of the state gas tax revenue and regional trails funding as sections of SR 789 are within the city limits, including in front of Anna Maria Elementary School, 4000 Gulf Drive, where the plan calls for a 10-foot-wide path on both sides.

“The sidewalk that we have there is subpar,” Burnett said. “It’s a mess to walk through.”

The improvements would continue up Marina Drive to Palm Drive before tying into Anna Maria’s system on Gulf Drive, up to Willow Avenue, continuing as a shared-road. No public comment was heard before commissioners voted unanimously to approve the application.

Bradenton Beach also is considering approving a DOT project on SR 789 from the Holmes Beach city line south on Gulf Drive to Longboat Pass.