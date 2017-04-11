Petitioners oppose Aqua By The Bay

A petition initiated April 3 by former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash opposes a proposed large-scale mixed-use subdivision.

“It comes up for a vote May 4 for the Manatee County Commission. By signing this petition, you will be urging the commissioners to deny the general development plan for Aqua By The Bay,” the petition states.

As of 3 p.m. April 7, 936 people had signed the i-petition.

The Manatee-Sarasota Group of the Sierra Club and Suncoast Waterkeeper Inc. support the petition, which can be found at www.ipetitions.com/petition/Save-Longbar-Pointe-on-Sarasota-Bay.

The development plan proposes more than 2 miles of lagoon and seawall, 2,900 homes and “at least one building 145 feet tall – four times the legal limit,” dozens of docks, mangrove trimming and a state conservation easement, which would override Manatee County’s coastline authority.

The petition calls out the proposed development for ignoring wetland protection laws and the accompanying ecological repercussions, including devastation to shorebird and marine life habitats and fishing grounds.

“With your support, the Manatee County Commission can save the last great place on Sarasota Bay,” the petition reads.