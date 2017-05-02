2 live-aboard boaters arrested for burglary

A couple who live on a vessel named Faith were arrested for burglary.

Ryan Bloesch and Nicole Green, both 35, were arrested April 5 by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for a March burglary at Parrot Cove Marina, 11510 36th Ave. W.

In Manatee County court and sheriff records, Bloesch and Green list their addresses as “Faith.” The vessel was anchored in March and April in Sarasota Bay near Cortez.

According to an MCSO report, Green told authorities she entered into an agreement with a mechanic at the marina to repair her Mercury 3.5 horsepower motor.

The report states the marina was burglarized March 20-21 and the only items taken were Green’s outboard motor and the marina’s yellow beach cart.

Witnesses reported having seen Green and Bloesch walking with the motor in the cart on 115th Street near the marina, according to the MCSO report.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued warrants for their arrests in April.

Deputies located the suspects and booked them at the Manatee County jail.

According to MCSO, Green confessed to being present during the burglary.

Each posted a $1,500 bond and were released from jail.

Arraignment hearings for Bloesch and Green are set at 9 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.