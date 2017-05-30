Avalos convicted of murder, spared death sentence

Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr., 36, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Avalos was convicted May 20 and sentenced May 24 to three consecutive life sentences for the December 2014 murders of his wife, pastor and neighbor — a former Anna Maria Island resident.

The jury rejected the insanity defense proffered by Avalos’ defense and found him guilty of second-degree murder for killing his wife, Amber Avalos, 33, and first-degree murder in the slayings of his neighbor Denise Potter, 46, formerly of Holmes Beach, and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III, 31.

Two days later, the same three-man, nine-woman jury decided against the death penalty sought by Assistant State Attorney Art Brown and Manatee County State Attorney Ed Brodsky.

12th Circuit Judge Diana Moreland sentenced Avalos to three consecutive life sentences in the Florida Department of Corrections.

For the Potter and Battle murders, the sentences are without parole.

The prosecutors believed the case appropriate for the death penalty, given the heinous, premeditated murders, but nonetheless were satisfied May 24 with the result.

“We’re pleased with the judgment and sentence. Certainly, it protects the community and achieves justice in this case,” Brodsky said.

Brown said Avalos will never be released from prison.

Avalos remains in the Manatee County jail, awaiting another trial in July — for an attempted murder of a fellow inmate at the jail.

Before the jury began its death-penalty deliberations May 22, family members of the victims, including Meg Faillace, Potter’s sister-in-law, testified about the impact on their family.

Denise Potter and ex-husband Chuck Potter, who died in 2011, lived in Holmes Beach, where Chuck owned and operated a dock and seawall business, Westcoast Marine Contractors Inc.

Darrin Wash, Holmes Beach contractor, said Chuck lived on the island for “years and years,” left for a few years and came back with a wife and a baby.

The Potters had two children. Denise Potter had another child from a prior relationship.

Avalos did not testify in the trial.

After the trial and before sentencing, Avalos told the judge he didn’t testify because he wanted “to speed on the process.”

However, his audio confession to Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives was played for the jury.

In it, Avalos admitted to first killing his wife at the Avalos’ northwest Bradenton home Dec. 4, 2014 — punching her in the kitchen, strangling and hanging her on a wire in the laundry room and then shooting her.

Avalos then was in his driveway about to take his 4-year-old to day care when Potter came looking for Amber. They cleaned houses together for income.

Potter walked inside and Avalos followed and shot her four or five times in a hallway.

He next drove his child to day care, left his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in east Bradenton and took a taxi to Bayshore Baptist Church in Bradenton.

Before going into the church, Avalos called his uncle, MCSO Lt. Joel Perez, asking him to send police to the family home to prevent exposing his children as they arrived home from school.

Prosecutors argued Avalos’ “clear-headed” choices were designed to prevent his arrest and aggravating factors for the death penalty.

Avalos then arrived at the church, looking for Battle, who he’d suspected of having an affair with his wife — one of many Avalos’ delusions, according to the defense.

Avalos spoke to Battle’s wife before gunning down her husband in the courtyard.

Brodsky reminded the jury how Joy Battle described Avalos as “calm and polite” in that conversation and argued his demeanor was calculated to ensure Battle arrived — so Avalos could kill him.

Avalos’ defense attorneys, Andrew Crawford and Richard Watts of St. Petersburg, pointed to mitigating circumstances.

Crawford said Avalos’ jealousies and paranoia led him to the killings.

Brown told the victims’ family members outside the courtroom May 24 he expects Avalos to appeal.

“I feel confident the convictions will stand,” Brown said, considering the defense failed to object to key evidence, including Avalos’ confession.