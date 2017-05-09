Bradenton man gets probation for ‘wet reckless’

A plea bargain to a “wet reckless” charge ended a 20-month case for a Bradenton man accused of driving under the influence.

Sean Phillips, 28, pleaded no contest April 24 to reckless driving in 12th Circuit Court, after the prosecutor amended the charge.

“Wet reckless” is a type of plea bargain that includes DUI school as a condition of probation.

Phillips was arrested by Holmes Beach police in September 2015 after a witness reported his vehicle swerving near 66th and 62nd streets on Marina Drive in Holmes Beach. He was stopped at 5346 Gulf Drive and refused to take a test for blood alcohol level, according to HBPD reports.

Judge Douglas Henderson sentenced Phillips to 12 months probation, including DUI school, a victim-impact panel and 50 hours of public service, which can be converted to a court cost. His order also provided for the possibility of early termination.

The court assessed $1,761 in fines and costs against Phillips.