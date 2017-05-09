Bradenton woman gets probation on drug charges

A 12-month probation was handed down to a Bradenton woman arrested for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia.

Melanie Erickson, 29, pleaded no contest April 17 to the drug charges and a charge of driving on a suspended license.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Robert Farrance withheld adjudication on the marijuana charge and found her guilty on two misdemeanors.

Holmes Beach police stopped Erickson in June 2016 for not wearing a seat belt and dark window tint and determined Erickson did not have a valid license. A vehicle search turned up marijuana, needles, a pipe, rolling papers and THC candy, according to police reports.

Erickson was sentenced to 75 hours of public service, with an option to buy out 50 hours.

She was assessed $1,024 in court costs and fines.

Adjudication on the seat belt violation was withheld. The window tint case was dismissed.