Bridge St. biz: going, going… gone!

The building at 119 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, is demolished May 8 to make room for new retail space and a restaurant. Developer Mike Hynds plans to add residential units in a second phase. Construction is planned for later this year, with a prospective February 2018 opening date. The site is the former location of The Hive and other gift shops. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes