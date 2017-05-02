Center plans city funding approval to alleviate year-end gap

The Center of Anna Maria Island hopes funding from Holmes Beach and Anna Maria will decrease the nonprofit’s growing deficit before its fiscal year ends June 30.

However, even maximum city funding is unlikely to cover the majority of the year’s $190,000 deficit for the center.

The center board met April 26 to review financial reports for March and discuss programming, as well as summer plans for the community center.

According to board treasurer Jim Froeschle, the center will be $200,000 or more in the red by June 30.

For March, the center brought in $80,900 and spent $110,100, leaving the organization $29,200 in the red for the month.

Fundraising has been the biggest source of revenue for the center, with $433,200 raised since July 2016.

Only the sports program has earned income to offset direct expenses. However, the income does not cover overhead or indirect expenses.

Center staff and supporters appealed to Holmes Beach commissioners April 25 and Anna Maria commissioners April 27 for city funding.

Holmes Beach contributed $10,000 and the city of Anna Maria put in $18,600.

The organization presented an impact report for the government officials to review that claimed 902 Anna Maria residents and 784 Holmes Beach residents participated in some manner at the center in the 2016-17 fiscal year based on data collected from users.

Approximately 1,500 people live in Anna Maria and 3,800 people live in Holmes Beach, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

In other news, the center board voted to add four new members: Holmes Beach resident Don Purvis, who recently played the starring role in the center’s murder mystery fundraiser, Longboat Key resident Emma Stringer, Frank Agnelli of the Holmes Beach-based Agnelli Pools and Construction, and former Holmes Beach Commissioner David Zaccagnino.

The board currently sits at 17 members.

The center also is looking ahead to the summer. Along with a crawfish boil and Kentucky Derby celebration May 6, the center is registering children for its summer camp.

The next center board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.