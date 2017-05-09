County board sends development plans back to planners

A mistake in a staff report has sparked a second round of county hearings for Aqua By The Bay.

The Manatee County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 May 4 to return the proposed large-scale, mixed-use development on Sarasota Bay to the planning commission.

The planning commission had approved the Aqua project April 13 and now must reconsider the request for a 191-acre rezone and 529-acre general development plan.

Aqua developers Long Bar Pointe LLLP and Cargor Partners VIII propose 2,894 homes and 78,000 square feet of commercial space, with a 2.5-mile-long lagoon with retaining wall and a separate mitigation bank, pending state and federal permits.

An estimated crowd of 250 people, including pre-hearing protestors who held signs asking motorists on Manatee Avenue to support their cause, “Save Our Bay,” “Stop Beruff” and more, packed the chambers and spilled into two overflow rooms.

At the start of the hearing, the rooms filled and people packed the hallway, where televisions were tuned into the hearing, but some people left.

After about an hour, the mistake — a staff error identifying only two proposed high-rises, one 75-foot five-story and another 145-foot 13-story building possibly relied upon by plan commissioners — was called out by Chair Betsy Benac, but the hearing continued until 7:30 p.m., with staff and developer presentations, commissioners’ questions and testimony.

Benac asked attorney Ed Vogler to clarify this, and Vogler confirmed the developers’ intent was to request two types of buildings, but declined to say how many buildings were planned.

Planner Stephanie Moreland said someone — she didn’t remember who — told her about the error two days before the BOC hearing.

Former County Commissioner Joe McClash sent commissioners a Southwest Florida Water Management District map from the developers’ permit application April 29, showing 24 10-story buildings over two-story parking decks.

No one flagged the mistake for the planning commission, which voted 3-2 to recommend the Aqua development plan to the BOC based on the staff report.

Thirteen of the 82 people signed up to speak — including representatives of Cortez-based Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, Audubon Florida, Tidy Island Homeowners Association, and Suncoast Waterkeeper — spoke in opposition to the project. The remaining 69 people on the list did not get a chance to speak.

Barbara Walker of Audubon, with chapters from Naples to Cedar Key, told the crowd to imagine 9,000 people standing behind her. She warned once the Longbar ecosystem is destroyed, “It’s gone.”

Three representatives from Tidy Island explained how storm surge could destroy access to the mainland.

Opponents voiced concerns about the mangroves, submerged lands, the proposed lagoon, dredging and docks.

Developer Carlos Beruff took the podium to answer questions from Benac. He explained how mangroves can grow on a retaining wall and pointed to another development, the Inlets, as an example.

He testified a homeowners’ association or community development district would be responsible for the lagoon.

Beruff also confirmed his intent for more than two buildings.

With the vote, the commissioners asked the developers to provide how many, how high and where the buildings are planned, as well as information needed to support a variance from the county’s 35-foot height restriction.

Vogler agreed with the direction back to the planning commission — but asked to be treated in the same way as other similar developments.

Commissioner Carol Whitmore abstained from voting due to a possible conflict and outstanding ethics complaint relating to her son-in-law, Scott Rudacille, one of the attorneys representing the Aqua developers.

After the hearing, FISH vice president Jane von Hahmann said, “I think that there’s a big screw up.”

She was glad Benac mentioned the 22 extra buildings “and I didn’t have to go there.” Von Hahmann is concerned about the proposed lagoon “islandizing” the mangroves.

“That lagoon is going to destroy the mangrove system — that’s why Manatee County put the 50-foot wetland buffer in place,” von Hahmann said.

“It really does need to go right back to planning. It was a close vote. One of those guys might’ve gone the other way had it not been for the two buildings.”

Former Bradenton Beach Mayor Katie Pierola, now of Bradenton, held the No. 40 spot on the speaker’s list.

“They made a mistake. We’ll have to start over,” she said, adding, “I’m scared now he knows the mistakes he made.”

Beruff asked commissioners to expedite the proposal before the planning commission.

The next possible date for Aqua to return before the planning commission would be June 8, and notice will be published, according to Nichole Knapp, planning section manager.