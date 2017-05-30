County to host waterline meeting

Manatee County Utilities and Public Works departments will host a meeting Tuesday, May 30, for the public to learn about a major underground waterline replacement project coming to Anna Maria Island this year.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at CrossPointe Fellowship Church, 8605 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

An announcement from the county said the Anna Maria Island Force Main Pipe Replacement Project will begin during the summer of 2017.

A brief presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. and people will be able to view design boards.

Also, project staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The major project will replace aging water and sewer lines and other utility work along Gulf Drive from Cortez Road to just north of Manatee Avenue.

Additional details will be posted beginning June 1 to the project website amipipelienreplacement.com.

The presentation, project fact sheet and other information will be available for download at the site. For more information, call the county at 941-748-4501.