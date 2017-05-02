CRA approves Bradenton Beach new pier AC, torn on funding

The Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved a bid for engineering and construction for new air conditioners for the restaurant at the Historic Bridge Street Pier, but questions were raised as to who will pay.

In a special meeting April 25, Bradenton Beach public works director Tom Woodard presented a bid recommendation for Southern Cross Contracting Inc. to complete the work on the city pier.

The bid, including engineering by Delta Contracting & Inspection Inc. came in at $73,536.89 for construction of two air conditioning decks and the impacted roof area.

Wooden posts and the deck that support the air conditioners are wicking moisture, causing roof damage and leaks in the restaurant, which is leased to Anna Maria Oyster Bar.

AMOB is owned by CRA-member John Horne, who recused himself from the bid vote.

CRA-member Bill Shearon said he is concerned that the CRA is under-budgeted for the project at $70,000.

“The proper way to do this would be to have a budget amendment before we spend the money,” Shearon said.

Woodard said about $25,000 of the budgeted amount is for the air conditioners and the $70,000 appropriation was not based on estimates or bids. So the board would need to amend the budget.

Additionally, Woodard said AMOB would need to close for two weeks for the installation, which is planned for September.

CRA-member Ed Chiles asked how much AMOB pays in rent to the city, to which Horne replied, $8,000 per month.

Chiles said he doesn’t understand why the CRA has to pay for the project if the city collects $8,000 a month rent.

The money from AMOB’s rent goes into the city’s pier fund account, which currently has “north of $400,000,” according to city treasurer Shane Thompson.

CRA-chair Ralph Cole said the construction on the pier would be “enhancing the building with a new structure,” which is the intent of the CRA.

The CRA board budgets incremental tax dollars to enhance the historic district and promote tourism, but does not fund pier maintenance, which falls to the city.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale, who chairs the pier team — a recommending body comprising Speciale, Woodard, Horne and building official Steve Gilbert — said there are two issues to be funded by the two entities — the CRA and the city.

Speciale said since the pier rebuild in 2014 was a CRA project, this structural replacement should be funded by the CRA, but the reimbursement to AMOB should be funded by the city as maintenance.

“Because it’s a city business issue, not a structural issue,” Speciale said.

CRA-member Jake Spooner said he does not think the city is using all of AMOB’s rent money on pier maintenance.

Thompson reminded the board that since the pier cannot be insured, money in the pier fund serves as a “reserve catastrophic event fund.”

Shearon said his recommendation would be to turn the project back over to the city.

“Take the CRA right out of it,” Shearon said, citing the complexities associated with determining which body should fund the project.

Shearon motioned to switch the funding source to the city and Chiles seconded the motion.

But the board decided the motion should be amended to include input from city attorney Ricinda Perry.

CRA-vice chair John Chappie suggested the body approve the bid from Southern Cross so they can move forward with the project, and Thompson and Perry could work out the math.

Shearon withdrew his motion.

Chiles motioned to accept the bid from Southern Cross and to instruct the city attorney to provide the funding instructions.

The motion passed unanimously, with Horne recusing himself.

The next CRA meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Bradenton Beach City Hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.