DOT takes comment on Cortez bottleneck

Looking short-term and down the road, the Florida Department of Transportation wants to fix the Cortez Road-119th Street West bottleneck.

Cortezians and other concerned residents are expected at a May 9 meeting at the Cortez Road Baptist Church, 4411 100th Street W., Bradenton — held after press time for The Islander.

“We’re expecting a crowd,” said David Gywnn, DOT director of operations.

The DOT will host an open house beginning at 5 p.m., make a presentation about the options at about 6 p.m., and allow public comment. The DOT will take written comments on its plans until Friday, May 19.

The traffic problem lies at the doorstep of the village of Cortez — at 119th Street West, the eastern edge of the commercial fishing village that fronts Sarasota Bay on the south.

It also impacts the north side of Cortez Road West, including Harbour Landings, Sunny Shores and Sagamore Estates.

Sunny Shores and Sagamore Estates include about 250 homes with a single access at 115th Street West.

January-April, it is difficult — if not deadly — to turn east from 115th Street onto Cortez Road, according to David Brown, spokesman for the subdivisions’ homeowner association.

Brown said his group has contacted DOT officials and Manatee County Commissioner Steve Jonsson about the problem and, while they’ve promised to look into it, Brown says there isn’t anything in the current plans to help 115th Street. Brown hopes for a traffic light and slower speed limits as well as “no-blocking” signs and better law enforcement.

He predicts Peninsula Bay, an approved development of 1,950 homes to be built over the next 12 years, “will really make the issues worse.”

“This area has been a problem for years with multiple fatalities and accidents,” Brown wrote in a May 3 email to The Islander, saying he wants an aggressive response by county and DOT officials.

“They need a sense of urgency as folks are getting injured and killed,” he added.

Gywnn said there is no “direct” improvement planned for 115th Street, but making the 119th Street intersection work more efficiently should clear the backup.

The DOT expects the Peninsula Bay developer to provide a new traffic signal.

Gywnn said the following plans to relieve the 119th Street backup will be presented at the May 9 meeting:

• Leave the signal as is.

• Remove the signal.

• A third option would take out left turns from 119th Street — eliminating westbound traffic onto Cortez Road West from the south leg, and eliminating eastbound turns from the north leg. All other movements currently available at the intersection would remain.

Gywnn said the DOT is looking at the third option as an interim as well as a possible final option.

“If it doesn’t work the way we think it can,” it can be changed, he said.

The fourth option is to realign the south leg of 115th Street West to match the north leg by re-routing traffic through county-owned property at the Florida Maritime Museum.

“It’s a little more complicated than they thought it was,” Gywnn said about the realignment, due to a deed restriction on the Florida Maritime Museum property.

The Manatee County Circuit Clerk’s Office is “still trying to work on that with the state,” and the DOT is “staying out of it,” he said, adding he plans to meet with the museum board in a couple of weeks.

The third option, “if we decide to go with it,” will include curbing, medians and new signalization, which could be in place before the end of the year to move island traffic onto the mainland in a continuous stream, albeit stops for pedestrian movement, Gwynn said.

The realignment, however, is preferable to the DOT because it keeps all movements and would “operate a lot more efficiently.”

Other DOT improvements budgeted for $3.7 million in the project area from 86th Street West and 123rd Street West include bike lanes, a high-friction surface to reduce skidding and U.S. American with Disabilities Act requirements, such as improved curb ramps.

At a May 1 meeting of the Cortez-based Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, vice president Jane von Hahmann, who lives and owns commercial property at the 119th Street West-Cortez Road intersection, announced the May 9 DOT meeting to the directors.

“The one good thing is that they dropped the closure into the village,” said von Hahmann. The DOT originally proposed eliminating the westbound turn lane onto 119th Street.

Von Hahmann joined FISH president Kim McVey in objecting to the plan to eliminate the westbound turn.

She also said the DOT is proposing an additional eastbound lane on Cortez Road between 121st and 123rd streets.

As far as the possible realignment, even in spite of the deed restriction at the museum, von Hahmann said, “I firmly believe when FDOT with its almighty power wants something done, it’ll be done.”

After the DOT comment period, engineers will review the concerns submitted and announce a decision by June on both the long-term and interim solutions, according to Gwynn.

Written comments can be submitted to David Wheeler, 801 N. Broadway, Bartow FL 33830, or via email at david.wheeler@dot.state.fl.us.