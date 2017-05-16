Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation posted these road watch advisories for this area for the week of May 15.

• State Road 789 at the Longboat Key Drawbridge: Crews will be working on the bridge. Expect nighttime/overnight intermittent north and southbound lane closures 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday, May 21, through Thursday, May 25.

• State Road 64 at the Anna Maria Island Bridge: Crews will be working on the bridge. Expect nighttime/overnight intermittent east and westbound lane closures 9 p.m.-4 a.m. through Thursday, May 18.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.