The Florida Department of Transportation posted this alert for the week of May 29:

• State Road 64/Manatee Avenue at the Anna Maria Island Bridge: Crews are replacing release valves. Expect nighttime/overnight intermittent east and westbound lane closures 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. Use caution and expect possible delays.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.