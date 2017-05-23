FDOT begins islands traffic study

The long-awaited traffic study of the barrier islands is underway and members of the Coalition of Barrier Island Elected Officials are hoping it will be the final word on the issue.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s study began May 15, according to an announcement from David Gwynn, director of transportation operations in district 1.

The study is looking at improving infrastructure and traffic circulation on local barrier islands, as well as traffic flow to and from the mainland.

Elements for review include travel patterns on the islands, trips on and off the islands, destination points, existing transit service, existing parking facilities, bicycle/pedestrian facilities and needs, event operations and land development codes.

The study will take place in three phases.

The first phase involves reviewing existing studies on the issue.

The second phase involves collecting observational data regarding traffic, land use and parking.

The final phase involves developing a transportation management plan and recommendations to reduce traffic.

The DOT will hold six public meetings as it conducts the study, with schedules to be announced.

The DOT also plans to create a steering committee.