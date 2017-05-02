Future AMI bridge aesthetics undergo final review

Design recommendations for a new Anna Maria Island Bridge are complete, but when it will be built remains to be seen.

The Anna Maria Island Bridge Aesthetics Advisory Committee met April 26 at the Bradenton Public Works Department, 1411 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, to finalize draft recommendations for the proposed 65-foot, fixed-span Anna Maria Island Bridge.

The committee began meeting in June 2016 to consider features for the bridge, including color palette, landscaping and design elements.

The committee’s final recommendations include a bridge with mudline footing, panel railing in the shape of a sunset, blue hammerhead piers with sea turtle impressions, and wall impressions of manatees, turtles and pelicans.

The bridge approaches will have native palm trees lining the road in groupings and in rows for a focus on bold landscaping that emphasizes trees over shrubbery, and includes canopy trees, such as silver buttonwood.

A trail for pedestrians and bikers will line both sides of the bridge structure and small pocket parks on both landing ends will feature palm trees and benches.

The committee was formed by the Florida Department of Transportation strictly for aesthetics, without consideration for the bridge budget.

The bridge, which will replace the existing Anna Maria Island Bridge that opened to traffic in 1957, is not yet funded.

A public meeting to present the committee’s recommendations will be scheduled for late 2017 or early 2018, pending more information on when the bridge design will move forward, according to DOT project manager Rick Lilyquist.

Lilyquist said “the official role of the committee is complete,” but the members could be consulted if any questions or difficulties arise.

Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon recommended the committee hold a public meeting during season to reach out to a large number of property owners and snowbirds. “You’ll probably have better participation” if the meeting is scheduled before Easter 2018, Shearon said.

The members of the AAC include Dean Jones, Anna Maria public works manager; Jim McLellan, Bradenton public works director; Shearon; Bob Rosas, Holmes Beach resident; Alan Lai Hipp, Manatee County project manager; Ingrid McClellan, Keep Manatee Beautiful executive director; and Nancy Deal, member of the Save Anna Maria Island organization.