Great blue heron rescued, released in Holmes Beach

Wildlife volunteer Joanne Ferguson of Holmes Beach and Ed Straight, president of Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc. in Bradenton Beach, look on as a rehabilitated great blue heron is released May 27 in Holmes Beach. The heron was found May 12 on a dock at Keyes Marina in Holmes Beach with a gash in its neck. The marina notified Ferguson, who along with stepson Jesse Ferguson took the heron to Island Animal Clinic in Holmes Beach, where the wound was stitched. Following surgery, the heron was taken to Wildlife Inc. for rehabilitation.