HBPD arrests butterfly advocate on 3 fraud charges

A local community activist has been arrested for a scheme to defraud and soliciting as a charity without authority.

Nancy Ambrose, 58, turned herself into authorities May 24 and was booked at the Manatee County jail. She was released the next day on $4,500 bond.

She was a longtime resident of Holmes Beach who moved to Bradenton. She and husband David still own their home in Holmes Beach as well as the home of her late father.

The allegations stem from an agreement with the city of Holmes Beach to landscape and maintain the former Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park adjacent to city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.

HBPD Detective Sgt. Brian Hall said the investigation began in 2015, triggered by complaints from city officials about Ambrose’s failure to maintain the park and from people who’d purchased but not received memorial bricks in the garden.

The garden was in poor condition when, in February 2016, “the city took the garden back from her,” Hall said.

The park was spearheaded by Ambrose with backing from Connie Hodsdon of Bradenton in 1999. Part of their effort included fundraising by the sale of engraved bricks for $50-$60.

The agreement with the city was inked Oct. 2, 2008, by Ambrose as the Manasota Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association.

According to Hall’s investigation, Ambrose failed to register the Manasota chapter as required by the Florida Agricultural and Consumer Services while operating the charity, however, “after separating from the city,” she registered it.

Since at least February 2010, Ambrose allegedly organized three fundraising events a year, arts and craft shows held at the Holmes Beach city field and in Bradenton Beach, to raise money for Anna Maria Island nonprofits.

Ambrose was the sole authorized signatory on a SunTrust account, opened in August 2007, according to Hall’s investigation.

Two accounts had been opened in the chapter’s name but, when Hodsdon dissolved it, she transferred the funds to one account and “gave it to Nancy Ambrose for the butterfly garden,” according to Hall’s affidavit.

A NABA representative told Hall the Manasota chapter dissolved July 1, 2011, and, after that date, Ambrose did not have permission to fundraise or use the NABA affiliation.

NABA president Jeffrey Glassberg said May 25 “it’s obviously unsettling to hear” of the use of NABA’s name after the dissolution and wanted to know how much was in the chapter’s account in 2011.

After a chapter dissolves, all remaining funds should have been transferred to the national group, he said.

Bank records show the account balance at $44,243.31 in December 2016.

The account was used for fundraising deposits, including $500-$1,000 per event and $7,200 from 2014-16 events, according to Hall’s affidavit.

The HBPD investigation revealed $1,172 in checks and withdrawals, including:

• A May 4, 2016, purchase at Home Depot for $73.22 for a spool of mason line and white fencing.

“Since there was no butterfly garden, these purchases could not have been for a legitimate purpose,” Hall’s affidavit states.

• A purchase at Lowes for $97.61 May 19, 2015, for bug spray, a toilet seat, plants and soil.

“None of these items were used in the butterfly garden,” according to the affidavit.

• Arboricola plants purchased from Lowes May 20, 2015, for $21.22.

“These plants were not placed in the butterfly garden,” the affidavit stated.

Judith Bozek of Bradenton, told The Islander May 25, she and friend Helen Krug ordered a brick in August 2015 in memory of another friend’s late husband.

Bozek said she made three follow-up calls to Ambrose, who was “always very nice” and returned her calls.

In the first call, Ambrose told her she was waiting for more orders before sending their order to the brick company. In the second call, she was told the brick was on order. With the third call, Bozek learned the city had taken over the garden.

That’s when Bozek called the city and was referred to Hall.

“I was told that I wasn’t the only one,” Bozek said.

She and her friend lost $50.

“We’ve moved on. But it’s a sad situation for this person. Perhaps she’ll pay restitution. But I’m not counting on it,” Bozek said.

Hall said he expected the arrest of Ambrose will be “a big shock” to the community.

“We tried to give her an opportunity to explain some things — well, there were a lot of things,” Hall said.

Ambrose said she hadn’t received the warrants, “like I thought I would when I went to jail” and needs to read them.

“I’m looking forward to going to court and getting it all straightened out,” she added.

For the past 30 years, Ambrose has volunteered for numerous causes and organizations on Anna Maria Island, including the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Island Players and the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra.

She has been recognized with awards, including the 2000 Islander of the Year for initiating the Holmes Beach Butterfly Park, the All Island Denominations 2009 Bunnell Humanitarian Award and 2013 ABC-TV 7 Who Care Award.

Ambrose was employed as a sales representative for The Islander from June 2003 to June 2007.