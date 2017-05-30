Holmes Beach fights off tree house-DCA appeal

The court battle continues.

Calling it an improper re-argument in a May 26 response, the city of Holmes Beach has countered the tree house owners’ quest to grandfather their beachfront tree house via a citywide vote.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal panel of three judges May 3 refused to take the latest appeal from Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen, and in mid-May, Tran-Hazen’s attorney, David Levin, of Icard Merrill of Sarasota, requested a full-court — all 2nd DCA judges — reconsider the case. Levin also asked for a written decision.

The tree house was built in 2011 around an Australian pine within the 50-foot setback of the erosion control line behind their home at 103 29 St., where Tran and Hazen operate a four-unit resort, Angelinos Sea Lodge.

The owners failed to pull permits, claiming former city officials told them permits were not needed, and have fought for six years with the city, environmental regulators and in the courts to keep the tree house.

Attorney Jim Dye of Dye Deitrich Petruff & St. Paul, argued to the DCA “it is essentially impossible” for the ruling to be overturned.

“To maintain that the court has overlooked something or misapprehended something when no written opinion is available to support the basis of the motion is less than persuasive, to put it nicely,” Dye wrote, citing a 1998 appellate case.

In the latest appeal, Levin is challenging the way 12th Circuit Court Don T. Hall entered the lower court’s decision — rubberstamping Dye’s proposed order — and saying it lacked the appearance of judicial fairness because the judge copied Dye’s order.

Dye argues the cases say the entire process is reviewed to determine if the proceeding is fair.

Levin also asks the appellate court to look at the underlying issue — whether there should be a citywide vote based on the charter.

Dye argues the proposed initiative should be considered a development order, seeking authorization to construct and maintain the tree house, and such a ballot question is prohibited under a 2013 state law.

Levin’s position, however, is the ballot question is not a development order because the structure is an accessory, an incidental use to their residence.

Levin concludes the 2nd DCA can re-look at the entire case “de novo” because the trial court’s ruling “is inconsistent with well-established precedent” in other similar cases.

Tran said May 19 she objects to the city taking property rights away “little bit by little bit” in her case as well as in other Bert J. Harris Property Rights Protection Act claims against the city.

“What happened to the individual property rights? We’re going to fight for property rights,” she said.

In July 2013, the city fined and ordered the owners to comply with city code or remove the structure.

Holmes Beach building official Jim McGuinness issued a memo in January, concluding the structure can’t be permitted as located.

Courts have upheld the decision, which was updated by a special city magistrate, Kelly M. Fernandez, in May 2016.

Fernandez’ ruling assessed the owners a $50 daily fine from July 22, 2015, which is accumulating, and unpaid city costs of $4,271.