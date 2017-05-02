Holmes Beach post office will close June 30

The Holmes Beach contract post office is history.

The post office and the Lucky Shoppe in the S&S Plaza at 5354 Gulf Drive will close June 30.

“The business is going out of business,” Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson announced at the April 13 commission meeting. He received a phone call from the U.S. Postal Service notifying him of intent to terminate the post office contract.

“It’s only been going on since January, apparently,” Johnson said. “We’re looking at options that we may have in front of us, if any, to obtain if possible a contract post office.”

The current owners of the Lucky Shoppe and operators of the post office, Julie Quinlivan and Sally Woodward, said April 28 they notified USPS of their intent to terminate the contract.

“We’ve given the post office our notice,” Quinlivan said. “We are retiring.”

The issue, Johnson said, is people losing their post office boxes in Holmes Beach.

Johnson said one option would be to pursue a new contract with another business, such as Island Mail & More, 3230 E. Bay Drive.

“They’re going to look into the possibility of if they can bring in that contract,” Johnson said.

The opening also could attract a UPS Store to Holmes Beach.

A March 27 email to Johnson from Robert Wright, who works in UPS Store franchise development, speculates on bringing a UPS Store to the island after the contract office closing.

Wright asked whether the city would consider a UPS Store “differently than most typical chain stores,” due to the current moratorium on franchises.

“We intend to offer full-service 24-hour mailboxes, will sign for all incoming packages regardless of carrier, provide full USPS services, including stamp sales, meter mail and priority mail services,” Wright wrote. “Being a part of the local community and working with the current residents, vacationers and local business is our sweet spot.”

The city previously faced possible closure of the contract post office in 2015.

“There’s obviously a lot to do,” Johnson said. “And it has to be done in a very short period of time, and we’ll find out soon enough whether that’s even viable or not or whether we go to no post office. That’s kind of where we are, unfortunately.”

Commissioners meet next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.