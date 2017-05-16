Homeless man faces battery, resisting arrest charges

James Wallace, 29, listed as homeless, was arrested May 5 for battery on a Bradenton Beach law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Wallace also was cited for violating a city ordinance that prohibits drinking alcohol on the street.

It is his second run-in with BBPD in as many months.

On May 5 at about 3:45 p.m., BBPD Officer John Tsakiri observed Wallace, beer in hand, outside the Freckled Fin Restaurant & Public House, 101 Bridge St., and warned him about having alcohol on the street.

A few minutes later, the officer observed him drinking a beer on the stairs outside the Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive N. As Tsakiri approached, Wallace attempted to flee up the stairway. Wallace pushed the officer and they tumbled down the steps, fighting, according to the police report.

Tsakiri had Wallace against the squad car and was trying to handcuff him when Wallace struck the officer in the chest several times, escaped and ran on Gulf Drive to Bridge Street.

A bystander joined the chase and Wallace was caught, but resisted as Tsakiri cuffed him.

He was transported to Manatee County jail.

Wallace was released May 6 on his own recognizance and assigned to a pre-trial program, requiring him to report to a probation officer.

In April, Wallace faced a charge of resisting arrest without violence when he ran from police while on the Cortez Bridge. In court, he pleaded no contest and 12th Circuit Judge Mark Singer withheld adjudication and sentenced him to time served.

Wallace’s arraignment for his May arrest is set for 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.