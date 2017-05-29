Island police blotter – 05-31-2017

Anna Maria

May 5, 100 block of Tern Avenue, curfew. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy, checking on a juvenile not in school, learned the youth’s father did not know the whereabouts of his son.

May 7, 200 block of Pine Avenue, battery. Drinks that were thrown from a moving vehicle struck a woman’s back. No injuries were reported.

May 12, Bortell’s Lounge, 10002 Gulf Drive, domestic disturbance. A man and woman argued about a friend. The man was transported to Bridge Street after the bar manager called police.

May 12, 200 block of Willow Avenue, information. A bumper sticker, stating “Greed is destroying AMI one monstrosity at a time,” was placed on a construction sign.

May 13, 400 block South Bay Boulevard, open windows/doors. Responding to a call about a possible burglary, deputies found a door and several windows unsecured. It was determined later the unit was intentionally left open because the air conditioning was not working.

May 17, 100 block of Park Avenue/beach access, criminal mischief. People dragged a bench to the water’s edge, sat on it and fled.

May 20, 500 block of Kumquat, domestic disturbance. A man told a woman told to leave because his mother was expected. They argued, an MCSO deputy arrived and the woman agreed to leave.

May 23, 200 block of Iris, domestic disturbance. Dispatched to a disturbance, the deputy met with a husband and wife arguing and determined the disagreement was not physical.

Anna Maria is policed by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

May 19, 400 block of Second Street, fraud. A woman reported more than $800 in fraudulent transactions had posted to her credit cards.

May 20, 135 Bridge St., theft. A 1997 Nissan outboard motor valued at $900 and a $15 gas can were reported stolen off a dinghy.

May 21, Oma’s Pizza & Restaurant, 201 Gulf Drive, N., theft. A manager reported a pizza delivery driver took $300 after making deliveries the night before. BBPD requested a warrant for the man’s arrest.

May 23, Herb Dolan Park, 100 25th St. N., recovered vehicle. An anonymous caller led the Bradenton Beach police to a 2011 Nissan Altima left in the parking lot with its windows open. A BBPD officer determined it had been stolen out of Sarasota County. The car was towed after it was fingerprinted and a cup and two towels seized.

Bradenton Beach is policed by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Cortez

May 22, 3900 block of 116th Street Court, burglary. Electronics, including a TV, were stolen.

May 22, 4400 block of 123rd Street, Baker Act. An MCSO deputy responded to a man having hallucinations. He was taken to a treatment facility.

Cortez is policed by the MCSO.

Holmes Beach

May 20, 200 block of 64th Street, noise ordinance violation. At about 1:30 a.m., an officer responded to a noise complaint and found several people playing pingpong in a garage. The owner of the rental property was contacted and cited.

May 21, 100 block of 53rd Street, alcohol. An officer responded to a report of two males drinking and tossing glass bottles in the water from the beach. Both were cited for alcohol violations. The bottles were removed and put into the trash.

May 21, 200 block of 54th Street, battery. A man acknowledged he shoved his father into the refrigerator and previously pushed his sister. Family members signed affidavits, stating the man had substance abuse and anger issues due to post-traumatic stress disorder. He was placed under arrest and transported to Manatee County jail.

May 21, 4000 block of Gulf Drive, construction violation.

Code enforcement shut down a construction site for starting work before 7 a.m. All workers at the site were issued citations for violating the stop-work order.

May 21, 500 block of 69th Street, lost property. A man reported a dinghy missing from his dock but located it several hours later.

May 21, 3700 block of Gulf Drive, larceny theft. A man reported chair cushions valued at $700 were stolen from his patio.

May 22, 700 block of Manatee Avenue, vehicle.

A Holmes Beach police officer noticed a tag on a vehicle hanging by one screw. The officer stopped the motorist and determined the tag was not registered to the vehicle. During a check of the car, an open beer was found on the front floorboard. The driver was charged with three misdemeanors and an open-container violation. The tag was confiscated and the car was towed.

May 22, 3300 block of Gulf Drive, noise ordinance violation. Just after 10 p.m., a noise citation was issued for a loud party.

May 23, 200 block of 30th Street, driver’s license. A driver stopped for an expired tag did not have a driver’s license and was issued a summons to appear in court.

Holmes Beach is policed by the HBPD.

