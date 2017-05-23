‘Lights out’ season 0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Suzi Fox, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring executive director, stands May 16 by the recently placed “Lights Out” sign on the public facility building near the south entrance to Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach. Manatee County approved placement of the sign at Coquina Beach, when its previous location on Manatee Avenue, west of the Anna Maria Island Bridge, was no longer available. The sign stays up through sea turtle nesting season, which ends Oct. 31. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver EsformesW