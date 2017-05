Loggerhead sea turtle tracks indicate nest in HB 0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteer Linda Caldwell prepares May 15 to stake off a nest near 29th Street in Holmes Beach after she and her husband, AMITW volunteer Pat Caldwell, discovered tracks made the night before. “The tracks are a really clear example of what loggerhead tracks look like,” AMITW executive director Suzi Fox said May 15. Islander Photo: Courtesy AMITW