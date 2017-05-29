Obituaries – 05-31-2017

Gregg Allman, legendary rocker dies at 69

Gregory LeNoir Allman, born Dec. 8, 1947, died May 27.

Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He lived for a time in Holmes Beach.

A statement on the musician’s website said, “Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Mr. Allman’s longtime manager and friend, Michael Lehman, said in a statement, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Mr. Allman is survived by wife Shannon Allman; children Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn; three grandchildren; niece Galadrielle, lifelong friend Chank Middleton and a large extended family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University.

Alfred C. Art

Alfred C. Art, 90, of Bradenton and formerly of Anna Maria Island, died May 21.

He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Richard and Lillian Pitz and moved to Bradenton in 1956.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, a Baptist and the owner of American Window in Nokomis and Art Aluminum in Whitfield.

There will be no local service at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by son Greg and wife Joy of Bradenton; sisters Lillian Offenberg of St. Petersburg and Arlene Mills of Connecticut; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Paul Howard Cashman

Paul Cashman, 55, of Bradenton and formerly of Holmes Beach, died May 16.

He was born Sept. 3, 1961, in Waltham, Massachusetts, to Howard Vincent and Jeanette MacInnis.

He grew up in Hillsborough, California, and Hinsdale, Illinois, and then spent most of his adult years in Florida.

He ran an information technology consulting firm in Holmes Beach for many years. Over the past decade or more, he was a caregiver for both his parents until their passing.

A memorial will be held in his honor this summer on Anna Maria Island.

He is survived by siblings Nancy Edith and husband Joe Branka, Stephen John and wife Mary Jane Laase, sister-in-law Suzanne Perron and husband Peter; nephews and nieces Charles Stephen, Andrew Cashman Branka, Stella Jane, Jane Campbell and Alex Cashman Branka.

Richard Alan Jenkins

Dr. Richard Alan Jenkins, physician/anesthesiologist, of Holmes Beach, died May 22.

He was born Jan. 15, 1952 in Dover, New Jersey.

He attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, went to medical school at the University of Virginia, served his pediatrics residency in Pensacola, and his anesthesia residency in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Dr. Jenkins came to the Bradenton area in July of 1983 from Charlottesville and began his anesthesia practice with West Florida Anesthesia Consultants.

He also was an avid scuba diver.

Arrangements are by Griffith-Cline Funeral Home in Bradenton. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

He is survived by wife Ann; mother Betty Jenkins; children Richard Alan Jenkins Jr. and wife Katherine Dunatov, Angela and husband Joseph DeJongh, Katie and husband Ronald Guillen, and Lisa and husband Jonathan DeGroat; brother Kevin Jenkins; sister Kathy Paxton; and grandchildren Parker, Maggie, Samantha, Harmsen and Frank Henry.

Bobby J. Jones

Bobby J. Jones, 71, of Bradenton, died May 23.

A lifelong resident of Bradenton, he was a commercial fisherman and employed by Tropicana for 33 years.

He attended Church of Christ of Palmetto.

Arrangements are by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida College Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be made to brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Stella; sons, Michael and Brad and wife Deena of Bradenton; sisters Wanda Fulford of Cortez and Shirley Brinn of Oneco; and grandchildren Ty and Colin.

Beverly Miles

Beverly Miles, 87, of Bradenton, died May 24 to Aline and Clifford.

Beverly will be remembered for her giving and loving spirit and her beautiful pieces of hand painted china — found in homes throughout the United States — her quilts and her hospitality to all. She was a nurse. She was in the Roser Church choir and played the hand bells for many years.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria.

Memorial donations may made to Roser Memorial Community Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 247, Anna Maria, FL 34216, or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David; children Sandy, David (Duke) and Sharon O’Connor; granddaughter Katie O’Neill; great-grandchildren Alexis, Jordan and Madison; as well as an extended family, her “adopted children and good friends.

George Pete Patellis

George Pete Patellis, 87, of Holmes Beach, died May 19.

He was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania, and moved to Holmes Beach in 1989 from Great Falls, Virginia.

He attended California State College in Pennsylvania and Lewis Food & Hospitality Vocational School.

He was an entrepreneur in dry cleaning/tailoring and the food business. He was a member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, former president of the parish council and chairman of the Glendi.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238. Condolences may be made to brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by wife Jennie; daughters Sophia and and husband Wayne Dunn, Alexandria and husband Neil Winsten and Irene and husband Bruce Klores; grandchildren Jennifer and husband Greg, George and wife Christin, Megan and husband Nick, Jason and wife Catherine, Molly and Steven; and great-grandchildren Davis Dunn and Marlow Winsten.