Paradise water-taxi on track for Bradenton Beach-Sarasota launch

Capt. Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, has been working for two years on a plan to connect Bradenton Beach and Sarasota via water taxi.

Having secured a dock for arrivals and departures near downtown Sarasota — the 10th Street Boat Basin in Centennial Park — Baldwin is planning to launch his service in September.

Baldwin said the next step is to secure permits for mooring bollards, cleats and a fender system at the Sarasota launch.

He said he plans to use Duncan Seawall, Dock & Boat Lift of Sarasota for the work.

“They’ve worked with Bradenton Beach before, so I feel comfortable with the choice,” Baldwin said May 3. “After that, we’re off to the races.”

In January, Bradenton Beach commissioners unanimously agreed to support the service, although Baldwin does not require city approval to load and unload at the city pier. Docking at the pier is on a first-come first-serve basis based on terms of a city lease with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Baldwin plans to run a 149-passenger high-speed catamaran starting at 8 a.m. daily from the Historic Bridge Street Pier and arriving in Sarasota about 31 minutes later. The boat would loop on a 45 minute schedule until the final trip returns at about 10:15 p.m. to Bradenton Beach.

Tevatan LLC of Sarasota is the principal investor for the $1.2 million boat.

Baldwin expects round-trip tickets to run $12.50 and offer some discounts as incentives to commuters and employees of Bradenton Beach businesses, including the AMOB on the Pier restaurant.

Baldwin says the boat is “super environmentally friendly,” with Fiat Chrysler turbo-diesel engines that “go twice as fast and burn half the fuel” of some other boats he considered.

“Our carbon footprint will be much less because of less cars on the road,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said if the startup is successful, he will offer stopovers in downtown Bradenton.

“This is really being promoted as a service for area commuters,” Baldwin said May 3. “I think it really opens up a lot of opportunities for locals to live in one city and work in another, without the traffic.”