Schooner saga continues

Seafood Shack dockmaster Eddy Shorter, left, Capt. Michael “Fin” Wood, center, and Jed Lippincott, Seafood Shack chief operating officer, share the moment May 26 as the Italian schooner San Fransceco was finally underway — albeit a tow. The schooner had sunk and then been raised several times at the restaurant dock before local scuba divers James Frederick and Mark Ibasfalean did a complete plastic wrap on the ship April 11 to keep it afloat.
Capt. Michael “Fin” Wood’s Towboat US boat and Mark Ibasfalean in a pontoon boat pull the San Francesco away from the dock at the Seafood Shack May 26 beside the Cortez Bridge. The schooner’s new home will be the seawall between the Seafood Shack and Annie’s Bait & Tackle until plans are solidified for its future by the VanDyk Group, owner of the Seafood Shack.