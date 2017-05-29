Seedings hold true in 8-10 soccer playoffs, championship delayed

Participants at the Center of Anna Maria Island are enjoying a late spring season of outdoor soccer.

No. 1 seed Truly Nolen and second-seed Progressive Cabinetry emphatically demonstrated the accuracy of the regular-season standings, winning their semifinal matches May 23 in blowout fashion.

Progressive Cabinetry rolled to an 8-3 victory over Slim’s Place in the first semifinal match behind an incredible seven goals from Jackson Pakbaz. Charlie Rogers added a goal, while also chipping in with four saves during his time between the pipes. Ewen Cloutier also spent time in goal, finishing with three saves in the victory.

Aiden Templeton paced Slim’s Place with three goals, one of them on an assist from Gregory Jordan. Goalkeeper Gabe Hoover made four saves for Slim’s Place in the loss.

The second semifinal matchup saw Truly Nolen roll to a 7-2 victory over Wash Family Construction behind the play of Jack Mattick, who scored all seven goals. Nick Yatros added an assist and Chris Ueltschi had three saves in the victory.

Riley Lawson and Jett Smith scored a goal each to lead Wash, which also received four saves from Dalton Fox in the loss.

The consolation and championship games originally planned for May 24 were rescheduled due to storms.

Slim’s Place takes on Wash Family Construction in the third place game before press time at 4 p.m. May 30, followed at 5 p.m. by the championship game between Truly Nolen and Progressive Cabinetry at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

Adult soccer continues

The adult soccer league at the Center wound up its second week of action with four matches played May 25.

Although early in the season, it appears Sato Real Estate, Anna Maria CrossFit and Lancaster Design are the teams to beat as all three boast 2-0 records. Ross Built and Slim’s Place at 1-1 follow in the standings while Mulock Flynn Law, Acqua Aveda and Moss Builders are all still in search of their first victories.

Sato opened the action with a 9-4 blowout victory over Acqua Aveda behind three goals each from Adam Mott and Kevin Roman. Jake Parsons added two goals and an assist, while Josh Sato finished with a pair of assists in the win. An own-goal by Aveda brought the score to nine goals for Sato.

Tyler Pullen scored two goals to lead Aveda, which also received a goal each from Jennifer Sayko and James Lynch. Eric Pullen had an assist in the loss.

The second match of the evening saw CrossFit roll to a 5-1 victory over Ross Built behind three goals from Anglea Wiles and a goal and three assists from BJ Grant. Ken Richards rounded out the Anna Maria CrossFit offense with a goal and an assist.

Greg Ross scored the lone goal for Ross Built on an assist from Chris Circharo, while Steve Oelfke made four saves in the loss.

Slim’s Place edged Mulock Flynn Law 2-1 behind a goal each from Aaron Parkin and Nate Welch. Yorvi Moreira added an assist, while PJ Smarjisso had an assist and made three saves in goal to help preserve the margin of victory.

Tony Shard notched the lone goal for Mulock Flynn Law on an assist from Ryan Moss and Sean Flynn made five saves to keep the game close.

Frank Agnelli and Yuri Pereira scored two goals each to lead Lancaster Design to a 6-3 victory over Moss Builders in the late game. Shay Coleman added a goal and an assist and Andre Lewis completed the scoring with a goal.

Lexi Sato scored all three goals to lead Moss, which received an assist from David Greene and three saves from Shawn McCarthy in the loss.

Key Royale golf news

Golf action at the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach opened May 23 with the women playing a nine-hole, individual-low-net match in four flights.

Pam Lowry rode a chipin on the fourth hole to a 5-under-par 27 to earn first place in Flight A in a route. Debi Wohlers was six shots back in second, while Helen Pollock took third with a 3-over-par 35.

Sue Christensen fired a 3-under-par 29 to earn a one-stroke victory in Flight B over second-place finisher Tootie Wagner. Terry Westby was another shot back in third place.

Jana Samuels carded a 3-under-par 29 to grab first place in Flight C.

Wendy Holcomb’s 1-under-par 31 gave her first place in Flight D by two strokes over second-place finisher Maryanne Kaemmerlen. Peggi Clauhs was alone in third at 4-over-par 36.

The men got on the course May 25 for a nine-hole scramble, which was topped by the team of Herb Clauhs, Lex Halakan and Jeff Rodencal on a combined 6-under-par 26. Second place went to the team of Gary Alvord, Mark Kimball, Art McMillan and Diane Miller with a score of 3-under-par 29.

Horseshoe news

Rod Bussey was the man during last week’s horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

Bussey teamed with Dom Livedoti to post the only 3-0 pool-play record and claim the outright title during the May 24 games.

Bussey was at it again in similar fashion May 27 as he and partner Steve Doyle were the outright champs after again posting the only 3-0 pool play record.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.