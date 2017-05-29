The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, May 31 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE

TWO LIKE-NEW Wilderness Systems Pungo 120 kayaks, blue, mango, $800. 215-908-0406. NW Bradenton.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS MEETING: 7 p.m. Thursday nights at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Contact number: 813-494-6518.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and Annex: Open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred on Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

PLEASE FOSTER A pet! Moonracer Animal Rescue. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

2004 SAILFISH 2100 bay boat: Anna Maria. Engine hours, 150, ProFish package, two 160-quart fish boxes, raw water wash down, remote fill (four-stroke) dual battery switch, Bimini top. Maintained, clean. $22,000. John, 941-809-5889.LOOKING TO RENT boat lift for

LOOKING TO RENT boat lift for 24-foot pontoon. Please, call Jeff, 734-678-5171.

HELP WANTEDHOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.REPORTER WANTED: Full-to-part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with

REPORTER WANTED: Full-to-part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

SERVICES

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL and resort. Love what we do, love to work. 941-756-4570.

PRESSURE WASHING AND windows: Commercial, residential and resorts. Roofs, buildings, houses driveways, paver sealing, etc. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, vacation rentals, resorts, real estate, commercial/residential cleaning. Ask about our other services. Call 941-565-3931.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness@aol.com.

WILDLIFE REMOVAL AND relocation: Problem solving for all animals, big and small. Call Joe, Westcoast Nuisance Wildlife Service. 941-720-4152.

DO YOU NEED help with your yard? I cut grass, trim bushes, weed, mulch, plant, rake leaves, etc. $15/hour. Call Richard, 941-405-9372.

O’DAY TAX AND Accounting: Susan O’Day, EA. 5726 Cortez Road W., #211, Bradenton. 941-720-2285.

TRUEBLUE33 MOBILE COMPUTER Service LLC. On-site tech support at reasonable rates. Call today! 941-592-7714.

FEMALE CAREGIVER SEEKING employment. Light housekeeping, making meals, running errands. Certified, references. Call Michelle, 801-833-8146.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call William Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

TREES BY BREEZE: Tree trimming, landscapes, maintenance, insured. “What’s said is good as done.” 941-778-2837.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 3BR/2BA, one-car garage. Retro 1960s, pet-friendly, fenced yard, RV/boat parking available. $700/week, $2,500/month. 941-795-7775 or 941-720-0770.

WEEKLY, MONTHLY, SEASONAL rentals. Brand new luxury condos. Spectacular views from living, kitchen, master. 3BR/3BA. New, quiet community located on Anna Maria Sound. 727-482-4766.

2BR/2BA CONDO: ENTER to a breathtaking view of the bay, added enjoyment from the deck. Westbay Point and Moorings, AMI, pool, tennis, fishing, Wi-Fi, cable, No pets or smoking. November-February. 407-488-2122.

VACATION RENTAL: MONTHLY. 3BR/3BA, private pool, clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis. July, August, September, December. $2,750/month. 941-795-3778. www.pericoholidayvilla.co.uk.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA. $1,500/month, First, last, deposit. Background check. 4519 60th St. Court W., Bradenton. 910-358-5188.

COMMERCIAL SPACE IN shopping center, 700 square feet. $1,600/month includes utilities. Call Julie, 941-720-1411.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

STARTING FROM THE upper $200,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new, active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $190/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

QUESTIONS ABOUT REAL estate? Ask Amy anything about AMI real estate at the Island Coffee Haus, Holmes Beach, every Wednesday all day long. www.islandlivingami.com.