Thief steals fish, reward offered

A rendering of a trophy-sized marlin hung on the outside wall of a residence at 217 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, before it went missing April 23. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a young male with a slight build, observed on surveillance video at 4:30 a.m. April 23 running with the artwork near the residence. Owner Frankie Gonzalez hopes someone will return the marlin she commissioned from local artist Max Anderson and she is offering a reward. Anyone with information or a security camera near the corner of Pine Avenue and North Shore Boulevard is asked to call Gonzalez at 813-239-5900 or Deputy Manny Hernandez at the Anna Maria-MCSO substation at 941-747-3011. Anonymous tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 866-634-8477. Islander Photo: Courtesy Frankie Gonzalez