Turtle watch anticipates record-breaking nesting season

“This is the calm before the storm,” Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring executive director Suzi Fox said May 2.

Sea turtle nesting season officially began May 1, so mature females soon will be making their way to Anna Maria Island beaches to deposit their eggs.

AMITW is working with code enforcement in the three island municipalities to ensure turtle-friendly beaches for nesting sea turtles.

More than 400 nests were counted on Anna Maria Island in 2016 — a record-breaking number for the island.

And, with increased public awareness and turtle-friendly safety practices, the number could increase, according to Fox.

Fox, who has been monitoring sea turtles for 27 years, said the beginning of nesting season is marked by consistency.

“The beginning of nesting season doesn’t vary a lot,” Fox said May 2. “Temperature is the main factor and that doesn’t change very much from year to year.”

She said since the spring kickoff for the season is more predictable than later in the summer, when storms become a factor, she develops a strategy that builds on previous years.

Planning for nesting season includes working with code enforcement officers in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach to ensure the island beaches are turtle-friendly.

This means making sure people know to remove beach equipment at the end of the day. Female sea turtles only come ashore to nest, so any objects in their path can distract them and lead to a failed nesting attempt — a false crawl.

Or worse — a sea turtle can become trapped in beach chairs or canopies, which can be a potentially deadly incident.

Holmes Beach code enforcement officer JT Thomas said he works hand-in-hand with the public to educate people about turtle-friendly practices.

He said he invites people to join him at the end of his workday as he patrols the beach, checking for code compliance.

“(AMITW) shows people the science behind the turtles, while we teach them about turtle-friendly behavior,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to give the island back to the turtles at night — that’s our campaign.”

Sea turtles — mostly loggerheads on AMI — use their instincts to follow the natural light from the reflection of the moon and stars on the surface of the water back to the Gulf of Mexico after nesting.

The hatchlings follow the same instincts when they emerge from the clutch to the sandy surface, and head to the water.

Bright lights close to the shoreline can distract sea turtles away from the water, increasing the likelihood of death by predation or exhaustion, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Bradenton Beach code enforcement officer Gail Garneau said May 2 that she has sent 68 emails to property owners, management companies and other businesses in Bradenton Beach, reminding them to turn off or shield lights from sunset to sunrise, from the beach.

One simple measure to determine if beachfront lighting is a problem is to walk after dusk to the water’s edge and crouch near the waterline. If you see lights, so will a sea turtle.

AMITW is distributing “turtle eye” cards containing a small filter that when held up to a light source, can help determine if a light bulb is sea turtle-friendly, according to Fox.

Additionally, Garneau is performing lighting inspections with Fox to ensure properties with past lighting issues are compliant this year.

“I also hand-delivered literature to several street-front businesses along the Gulf Drive corridor,” Garneau said May 2.

Bradenton Beach also recently enacted a fee schedule that includes fines for property left overnight on the beach as well as for lighting violations.

Fox said direct communication about turtle-friendly practices is key.

“They love our handouts, but it is through directly speaking with the public that they gain the most awareness,” Fox said. “The goal is to create a harmony where the turtles can do what Mother Nature intended, while the public learns about these amazing creatures.”

For more information on nesting season, or to report a sick, injured or dead sea turtle, contact Fox at suzifox@gmail.com or 941-778-5638.