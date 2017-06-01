1 adult soccer team still chasing center perfection

With only one week remaining in the adult soccer league at the Center of Anna Maria Island, Sato Real Estate was chasing an unbeaten season with a 6-0 record. Having already beaten Slim’s Place, sitting in second place with a 5-1 record, and Acqua Aveda at 4-2, Sato has locked up the top spot for the playoffs, which get started June 27.

Acqua Aveda and Slim’s will square off in the regular-season finale June 22 to determine which team takes the second seed. The rest of the projected seedings are too tough to predict. Anna Maria CrossFit and Lancaster Design both sport 3-3 records and are tied for fourth place. Mulock Flynn Law follows at 1-4-1, while Ross Built at 1-5 and Moss Builders at 0-5-1 round out the standings.

The evening action June 15 started off with Slim’s Place taking an easy 5-2 victory over Ross Built. Yorvi Moreira scored two goals and PJ Smarjisso added a goal and an assist to lead Slim’s, which also received a goal each from Aaron Parkin and Nate Welch. Oliver Petereit finished with two assist, Mike Kaleta had one assist and goalie Jason Sato helped preserve the victory with five saves.

Ross Built’s Vince Circharo and Steve Oelfke scored a goal each and Chandler Hardy had an assist. Richard Fosmore in goal finished with six saves in the loss.

The second game of the evening saw Acqua Aveda edge Anna Maria CrossFit 3-2 behind a hat trick from Eric Pullen. Tyler Pullen and Ray Gardner contributed to the Acqua Aveda victory with assists.

Kris Yavalar and Drew Mitchell scored a goal each to lead Anna Maria CrossFit, which also received assists from Angela Wiles and Murat Akay in the loss.

Sato Real Estate remained unbeaten after slipping past Lancaster Design by a 3-1 score behind a pair of goals from Adam Mott and two assists from Kevin Roman. Josh Sato added a goal and an assist, while Jordan Demers finished with four saves in the victory.

Andre Lewis notched the lone goal for Lancaster Design on an assist from Frank Agnelli and Ben Sato finished with four saves in the loss.

The final match of the night saw Mulock battle to a 4-4 tie with Moss behind a pair of goals from Cortni Wash and a goal and an assist from Jessica Williams. Omar Polar chipped in with one goal, while Danny Anderson added an assist and Ivan Gaeta finished with five saves in the tie.

Nate Talucci and Rico Beissert scored two goals each to lead Moss, which received an assist from Matt Kretzman and four saves from Shawn McCarthy in the tie.

Horseshoe news

Three teams advanced to the knockout round after each posted 2-1 pool play records in the June 14 horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

The team of Sam Samuels and Norm Good drew the bye into the finals and watched as the team of Tim Sofran and Jay Disbrow dispatched walker Steve Doyle by a 23-17 score. In the finals, Samuel and Good were too “good,” rolling to a 23-14 victory over Sofran-Disbrow to earn a trip to the winner’s circle.

The proceedings were much more efficient June 17 as Hank Huyghe and Doyle earned the only 3-0 pool play record and were the day’s outright champs.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.

Key Royale Golf news

The rainy weather has wreaked havoc with regular golf action at the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach. All regular golf action was canceled two weeks ago and action in the past week was limited to a nine-hole scramble June 15, which saw the team of Mike Gillie, Jon Holcomb, Dick Mills and Scott Mitchell combine on a 1-under-par 31 to earn clubhouse bragging rights.