2 men arrested for backyard beating in Holmes Beach

Two Bradenton men have been arrested for beating a man found lying in a pool of blood in the 400 block of 28th Street in Holmes Beach.

Thomas Samelak, 22, and Marjester Oliver, 25, were arrested by Holmes Beach police at 5:52 a.m. June 3, about 20 minutes after the crime was reported.

Samelak was arrested for using a deadly weapon, possessing an unlicensed weapon — a homemade wolverine knife with three blades — and possessing cannabis and paraphernalia. Oliver was charged with a misdemeanor battery.

Holmes Beach Officer Mike Walker was on his way home when he heard the dispatcher report the battery and observed the suspects leave the scene in a blue Chevy pickup.

The officer tracked the vehicle to the 8604 Cortez Road in Bradenton and helped make the arrests in a 7-Eleven store parking lot.

The two men had been at a house party, where they allegedly beat up a 29-year-old man, who was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton for severe injuries to his head and face, according to an HBPD report.

On June 9, the hospital reported the man had been discharged.

Witnesses told police Samelak punched the man, who fell to the ground. While on the ground, Samelak allegedly struck him with a baseball bat.

Oliver also was seen punching the victim, according to the police reports.

After police apprehended the men, three witnesses positively identified them as the aggressors in the backyard fight.

After police pulled over the vehicle and the officer approached Samelak, he allegedly refused to keep his hands on the steering wheel as instructed and reached in the driver’s door pocket.

In a search of Samelak’s vehicle, police found a three-bladed weapon in the door and a dented baseball in the back of the truck with blood on it, as well as 0.7 grams of marijuana, a pipe and rolling papers in the console.

Oliver was a passenger in the vehicle.

Samelak and Oliver were transported to Manatee County jail and released on $3,000 and $500 bonds, respectively.

Samelak’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, while Oliver’s arraignment is set for 8:25 a.m. Thursday, July 6.